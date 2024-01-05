Chelsea Green has "shown more charisma than any other female on the roster," says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

While Chelsea Green is yet to win any other WWE championship except the Tag Team title, a veteran believes that some of her qualities are second to none.

The 32-year-old star is certainly a fan-favorite in the Stamford-based promotion. While her skills inside the squared circle are certainly commendable, it is her presentation and charisma that makes her stand out. Vince Russo also believes the same, despite acknowledging that the creative department has fumbled her run.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer stated:

"I am gonna throw my name out because again, this is the one person on the roster that has shown more charisma than any other female on the roster, and that's Chelsea Green... Not having a clue of what to do with this talented actress. You could see she is a team player, she will take the 1-2-3, she will bump all over the place... How can you not figure out what to do with a woman witth so much freaking charisma." [11:27 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Vince Russo also mentioned how WWE could pair Matt Cardona with Chelsea in an angle. It remains to be seen whether it actually happens someday.

The former WWE writer has expressed his distaste for modern pro wrestling

According to Vince Russo, the state of modern-day pro wrestling has deteriorated more than it has improved.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran recalled working with legends like Gorilla Monsoon and others.

"I actually had the freaking honor, honor, honor, honor of working a little bit with Gorilla monsoon... Could you think if guys like Gorilla and Freddie Blassie, and you know, Albano, could you imagine if those guys were alive today? And you are trying to sell this (modern day pro-wrestling) off as evolution? Can you imagine what freaking Gorilla Monsoon would be saying about what he would be seeing today bro?"

It remains to be seen how the current WWE storylines develop over the next few months.

