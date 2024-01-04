Vince Russo recalls working with WWE legends, scoffs at modern pro-wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is clearly not the most pleased with how pro-wrestling has evolved over the years.

The veteran is often quite outspoken about his criticism of modern pro-wrestling. According to him, the tribalism in fans and the pronounced involvement of dirtsheet writers are some of the causes behind him not enjoying the business as much as he previously did.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo recalled working with legends like Gorilla Monsoon. He laughingly wondered what those legends would say if they saw the present state of wrestling.

"I actually had the freaking honor, honor, honor, honor of working a little bit with Gorilla monsoon... Could you think if guys like Gorilla and Freddie Blassie, and you know, Albano, could you imagine if those guys were alive today? And you are trying to sell this (modern day pro-wrestling) off as evolution? Can you imagine what freaking Gorilla Monsoon would be saying about what he would be seeing today bro?" [10:47 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

The WWE veteran has also commented on CM Punk's return to the company

According to Vince Russo, The Best in the World had good reason to be humbled and shocked upon seeing the reaction of the WWE fans to his return.

Speaking on another episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that Punk had simply taken the approach of forgiving and forgetting.

"That's the way it's supposed to be. That's what forgiveness is about. You can't change the past. That's why he was so humble and shocked because it's not like that in professional wrestling. Everybody holds grudges. Everybody is burying everybody else. This is the way it's supposed to be, bro. So congrats, kudos to CM Punk, bro. Because the wrestling world would be a much nicer place if people forgave and forgot," Russo said. (1:28 - 2:08)

It remains to be seen what is next for CM Punk in WWE.

