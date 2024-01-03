Wrestling legend explains the backstage reason why CM Punk was "humbled and shocked" upon WWE return (Exclusive)

CM Punk's return to WWE has been nothing short of extraordinary and incredibly wholesome, considering how his AEW stint ended. Wrestling legend Vince Russo has explained the possible reason why Punk was so humbled and shocked upon his comeback.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo was joined by host Dr. Chris Featherstone and two-time IMPACT Wrestling/TNA World Champion EC3.

When discussing the pros, cons, and effects of CM Punk's WWE comeback, Vince Russo said the "forgive and forget" approach was the main reason he had been so humble. The former writer added that it was not a common thing to see backstage in the world of professional wrestling:

"That's the way it's supposed to be. That's what forgiveness is about. You can't change the past. That's why he was so humble and shocked because it's not like that in professional wrestling. Everybody holds grudges. Everybody is burying everybody else. This is the way it's supposed to be, bro. So congrats, kudos to CM Punk, bro. Because the wrestling world would be a much nicer place if people forgave and forgot," Russo said. (1:28 - 2:08)

Major backstage figure admits to feeling ashamed of his past comments about CM Punk

Road Dogg is a prominent backstage personality in WWE and a Hall of Famer. The former D-Generation X previously mentioned that he didn't really understand the hype behind Punk.

When The Best in the World returned to WWE, he not only shook Road Dogg's hand but embraced him as well, nearly bringing the Hall of Famer to tears.

On the Oh! You didn't know? podcast, Road Dogg admitted that after reconciling with CM Punk, he felt ashamed of his past comments:

"It harkens me back to 'Brothers don't shake hands; brothers got to hug.' He pulled me in, and we hugged, dude. It made me feel good for him to do that. It made me feel really good. But it made me immediately feel ashamed of my behavior, not his behavior, not anything he'd done." [13:18 - 13:52]

Road Dogg even admitted Punk was a direct needle mover for the Madison Square Garden live event on December 26. At the house show, The Second City Saint returned to the ring and defeated Dominik Mysterio in his first match back.

