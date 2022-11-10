"You have to deal with them" - WWE legend finally breaks silence on the infamous CM Punk-The Elite 'Brawl Out' incident in AEW

The infamous episode of CM Punk's altercation with the Elite has been a hot topic for months in AEW. However, the current ROH World Champion has remained largely silent on the issue until very recently.

While CM Punk's outburst during the All Out media scrum appears to have caused a rupture backstage, most AEW stars seem to have remained silent on the subject. The mystery surrounding the fate of the suspended employees, which included the Elite and the Second City Saint, has just recently begun to dispel.

In a recent appearance on Howie Mandel Does Stuff, Chris Jericho finally spoke about the controversial events:

"There was a locker room fight that happened a couple months ago between a couple of guys. When these things happen, you have to deal with them. Sometimes, the way to deal with it is guys just have to not be there anymore." [H/T: Fightful]

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp We have been experiencing the fallout of CM Punk and Colt Cabana's 2014 podcast for 8 years now. We have been experiencing the fallout of CM Punk and Colt Cabana's 2014 podcast for 8 years now.

It remains to be seen if CM Punk will respond to these comments in the coming weeks.

The former AEW World Champion had reportedly confronted CM Punk after All Out

This is not the first time that Jericho has expressed his stance against the Second City Saint, if reports are to be believed.

According to Fightful Select, Jericho approached Punk after the backstage brawl, presumably upset. The Wizard didn't mince words when he informed the Chicagoan that he was a "cancer" in the AEW locker room and was hurting the promotion.

CM Punk's remarks were not captured verbatim, but he is alleged to have told Jericho that it was "none of his business" and that he needed to leave.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#AEW The conversation took place after the All-Out Media Scrum and CM Punk in response told Jericho to 'get out of the locker room'. The conversation took place after the All-Out Media Scrum and CM Punk in response told Jericho to 'get out of the locker room'.#AEW https://t.co/vdnp4QxhI0

Colt Cabana's recent appearance in the Jacksonville-based company also seemed to be an indirect gesture against Punk, with whom the former had real-life heat. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Second City Saint in the coming weeks.

What do you make of Chris Jericho's statement? Sound off in the comments below!

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes