"You deserved more from the WWF/E" - Fans erupt after former WWE Intercontinental Champion confirms major retirement

A former WWE Superstar made a significant career in the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut and continues to thrive as a top in-ring competitor in AEW. After sharing major 'retirement' news, fans on social media exploded with huge reactions.

The veteran star, who was a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, is Dustin Rhodes. His current gimmick, The Natural One, in AEW, marks a departure from his highly popular and captivating 'Goldust' character in World Wrestling Entertainment.

A fan on social media applauded his work as Goldust and his current tenure in All Elite Wrestling. Rhodes took the moment to reveal via his X/Twitter account that the Goldust gimmick is retired, as it has run its course.

"🙏🏼 ty. I loved my time as Goldust. He just ran its course. Proud of what I did."

Upon learning about the revelation, hardcore wrestling fans, some of whom grew up watching the Goldust gimmick, reacted to the announcement. Many of those fans praised Rhodes' tenure in WWE as Goldust, who was a comedic yet charismatic and enthralling character.

"Goldust kept me watching for some time. Never knew what you were going to do next," a fan commented.

"Every aspect of your career has been fun to watch. Glad you are still hitting it strong too! Goldust was a menace!" another fan commented.

"Goldust will never die ...youtube keeps the memories fresh," one more fan tweeted.

One fan, however, believed that he deserved a better push during his time with the Stamford-based promotion. On the other hand, another fan questioned if a Hall of Fame induction would be the only occasion Dustin Rhodes would return to the company.

Dustin Rhodes had a major match with former WWE stars in AEW

Dustin Rhodes is the reigning ROH Tag Team Champion with Sammy Guevara. They had set their sights on the AEW World Tag Team Titles, currently held by fellow ex-WWE stars, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. The duo earned the right to challenge them by defeating CRU on the episode of Collision: Beach Break.

They delivered a spectacular match against Lashley and Benjamin at the AEW Double or Nothing 2025. Despite their best efforts, Rhodes and Guevara were unsuccessful in their quest to win the titles.

The Natural One has not appeared on AEW television since, so it remains to be seen when he will make his next appearance for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

