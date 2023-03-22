"You don't expect him to be that evil" - WCW veteran Ice Train praises top AEW star's heel run (Exclusive)

The AEW roster is filled with some of the most praised talents in the pro wrestling industry, and Chris Jericho is arguably the biggest name on the roster. But WCW veteran Ice Train believes that the veteran was also 2022's Heel of the Year.

In 2022, Jericho surprisingly held the ROH World Championship and formulated the Jericho Appreciation Society, which has become one of the biggest heel factions. Additionally, he's stopped at nothing to sabotage the AEW roster, which is likely why Ice Train sees him as the biggest villain of 2022.

During his recent appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Ice Train praised the AEW veteran's work and how unpredictable he has been.

"Chris Jericho. Yeah, Jericho been doing some skills with the heel work ‘cause you don’t expect him to be that [evil]. And if you think about it, he’s doing some [good] stuff." [16:32 onward]

Diamond Dallas Page also nominated the AEW veteran for Male Wrestler of the Year

Chris Jericho is considered a locker room leader in All Elite Wrestling, and across the past year, he's seemingly cemented his position in the promotion. Despite his numerous backstage work, he maintains a regular on-screen presence and often as a major heel.

During his session with Senior Editor Bill Apter, Diamond Dallas Page explained why he believes that the Inaugural AEW World Champion is the new Ric Flair.

"Chris Jericho. I gotta give the nod to him because he's my boy, but at the same time, I watch how over he is. The length of time he's been there; for me, he's the new Ric Flair because people have watched him for 25-30 years and when he wasn't on top, he was on his way to the top and he's been on the top for over 20 years," DDP said. [03:05 onward]

It remains to be seen if Jericho will end up having a lasting legacy comparable to Ric Flair, but at this stage, many already hail him as one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation.

