"You can't fake passion" - 8-time WWE champion breaks silence after massive debut

An eight-time WWE champion broke his silence after making a huge debut. The star is none other than former United States Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, the 42-year-old star had held the United States Championship once and had captured both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships a combined seven times. He had also challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship but had failed to win the title.

After leaving WWE, he signed with AEW. He is the current Ring of Honor World Champion. He had captured the title for the second time in his career by defeating The Ocho Chris Jericho.

This past Saturday Night was the NJPW Dominion pay-per-view. One of the event's marquee matches was the Never Openweight Six-man Tag Team Title match. Claudio Castagnoli made his New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut with Jon Moxley and Shota Umino.

The trio had a good showing, Castagnoli especially had the opportunity to use his iconic Swiss-Swing on Okada.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the AEW star opened up about being part of the Blackpool Combat Club. He mentioned that the faction is built upon passion.

“Joining AEW just felt right, and being in the BCC just feels right. Yesterday, when I stepped in a NJPW ring, it just felt right. We in the BCC are having fun and that authenticity translates. You can’t fake passion, and I feel it’s the thing that the BCC is built on,” Claudio Castagnoli said.

Claudio Castagnoli is excited for former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson wrestling Kazuchika Okada

During the same interview, Castagnoli mentioned that he was excited to see his BCC member go toe-to-toe with the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Following the six-man tag team match at Dominion, Bryan Danielson showed up on the titantron and laid out a challenge to Okada.

“I can’t wait for that match. I’m totally up for a match, too.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

During the interview, the former WWE Superstar also reflected on the time he spent with Roman Reigns and the rest of The Shield.

