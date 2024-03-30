"You fired CM Punk and let Cody Rhodes walk so that’s incorrect" - Fans disagree with Tony Khan's bold AEW claim

Tony Khan recently made a bold claim on social media and the pro wrestling fans are refusing to believe his claim.

Khan started AEW in 2019 with the help of his father, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Since then, the promotion has been giving tough competition to other wrestling companies in the market.

Logging onto his official X/Twitter account, the Jacksonville Jaguars owner claimed that AEW is the company where the "best" wrestlers perform.

He wrote, "AEW: Where The Best Wrestle"

While there are some top names in the company, fans are not ready to accept this claim as they believe it is not true. Have a look at some of the comments that fans made on Khan's statement.

WWE Hall of Famer claims Tony Khan is not good at booking

Wrestling veterans often scrutinize Tony Khan and his AEW booking. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff claimed on his 83 Weeks podcast, that the AEW President is not good at booking shows and matches.

He also criticized the chairman of TruMedia Networks for failing to provide the wrestling audience with interesting storylines and stated that bringing top talents into the promotion is not going to help unless he changes his creative thinking and booking practices.

He said, "It's mostly Tony Khan tbh... he's a sh*t booker and an even worse businessman. he thinks wrestling is signing game changers after game changers on repeat with minimal stories and spot fest wrestling. It'll never improve till he changes this failing formula."

Eric Bischoff and Khan always had their differences but the two stars recently entered an online war on social media after the former declared to conclude his 83 Weeks podcast. The latter was overjoyed upon hearing the news and even took a major dig at Easy-E. Bischoff didn't take the insult silently and clapped back at Khan.

Do you think Tony Khan is a terrible booker? Sound off by using the discuss button.

