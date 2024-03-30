WWE Hall of Famer fires shots at Tony Khan and his booking in AEW

Tony Khan and AEW programming are routinely subjected to criticism by wrestling icons. While that is common, a fresh real-life feud between WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and AEW President and Head of Creative, Khan, seems to be brewing.

It all began when rumors started circulating that Bischoff was winding up his podcast, 83 Weeks, and Khan made a scathing comment. That seems to have rubbed Bischoff the wrong way, who had some comments about the way Khan was booking AEW.

On the podcast 83 Weeks, Bischoff launched into a tirade against Khan and his booking practices. He went on to say that signing big names one after the other without having any storylines would never work in the pro wrestling business and he does not foresee any improvement unless Khan changes his tactics.

"It's mostly Tony Khan tbh..he's a sh*t booker and an even worse businessman. He thinks wrestling is signing gamechangers after gamechangers on repeat with minimal stories and spotfest wrestling. It'll never improve till he changes this failing formula." said Bischoff.

Expand Tweet

Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, and Jim Cornette have lambasted Tony Khan earlier

Wrestling veterans have never missed a chance to castigate Khan and his booking. Bischoff has commented about the quality of the storylines that Khan puts forth.

Jim Cornette blasted Khan for the safety aspect of the matches, especially having some harsh words for Darby Allin, who jumped off a ladder onto plate glass at Revolution earlier this month. Russo has publically asked Khan to give him booking rights for AEW.

Even the former four-time WWE 24/7 Champion, EC3 had an interesting way to compare Tony Khan and Vince Russo while speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws.

"Tony Khan has done more to harm wrestling than Vince Russo has ever done," he said. [12:28 - 12:38]

You can watch the video here:

Khan is not having the best of times in the world of wrestling. It will be interesting to see if there will be any change in the way future bookings are made in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Should Tony Khan give up booking AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion