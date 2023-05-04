"You should be fired and sent back to WWE" - Twitter erupts after former Diva demands Tony Khan to sack 4 AEW stars 

AEW President Tony Khan has had to deal with many public demands from the heels of his roster and was recently asked to fire four of his top female stars. While Khan likely ignored Saraya's pleas, Twitter erupted after catching wind of her post, and promptly took to the comment section to give their take.

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, The Outcasts attempted another attack, this time on Willow Nightingale. The trio sought the help of the returning Hikaru Shida, who instead sided with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter and attacked the heel group.

In response to the segment, Saraya recently took to Twitter to demand that Tony Khan fire the four stars. Despite the star's pleas, many fans were unsympathetic towards her and instead clapped back or even suggested that she should be the one to be fired and not the other AEW stars.

However, Saraya doesn't lack in fans, and at the same time, drew in a lot of support. Some comments even played along with her and urged her to take legal action against Hikaru Shida.

It remains to be seen if a match will eventually come out of these attacks, but Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter have a clear advantage, which could indicate that The Outcasts will find one more recruit elsewhere.

Saraya notably threatened AEW President Tony Khan not too long ago

The Anti-Diva is clearly embracing her new heel persona and doesn't seem afraid to directly challenge Khan. While her most recent Tweet was likely an emotional response to her attack, during an interview she even levied a threat against the All Elite Wrestling President.

While speaking to Metro UK, the star made it clear that Tony Khan will have to book her and The Outcasts on the upcoming All In pay-per-view, or else he and the entire roster will face the consequences.

"I feel so fortunate to think that — hopefully, I'm on the show!" Saraya said. "Tony, I'll hunt you down. I know where you work, I'll beat your as*! I'll kick everyone's as*. Hopefully it's a package deal with The Outcasts, and then you have people like Britt [Baker], Jamie [Hayter], all these people coming along," she said. (H/T: WrestlingInc).

The match card for the pay-per-view is yet to be announced, but it's unlikely that AEW won't feature Saraya heavily in the promotion's first show in her home country.

