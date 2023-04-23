"Tony, I'll hunt you down" - 3-time WWE titleholder sends a warning to Tony Khan ahead of AEW All In

AEW All In 2023 is believed to be one of the biggest upcoming pay-per-views in the industry and undoubtedly the promotion's biggest yet. Naturally, fans expect some British-born stars to appear at the event since it's taking place in London, but Saraya recently took extra measures to make sure she'll be there.

The Anti-Diva is currently embroiled in an ever-evolving feud with Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and anyone who sides with them. The star recently joined forces with The Jericho Appreciation Society, who made quick work of Adam Cole and helped her decimate Baker in the process.

In a recent interview with Metro UK, Saraya jokingly threatened Tony Khan to make sure she appears on AEW All In; if not, everyone on the roster will have to face her wrath.

"I feel so fortunate to think that — hopefully, I'm on the show!" Saraya said. "Tony, I'll hunt you down. I know where you work, I'll beat your as*! I'll kick everyone's as*."

Saraya continued, noting that she hopes to see the rest of her faction and even the likes of Baker and Hayter in London.

"Hopefully it's a package deal with The Outcasts, and then you have people like Britt [Baker], Jamie [Hayter], all these people coming along," she said. (H/T: WrestlingInc).

While her sights are clearly set on the possibilities of All In 2023, Saraya once had aspirations to be the first-ever "Paul Heyman Girl."

AEW is reportedly planning a high-profile mixed-tag match with Saraya and Chris Jericho

After his brutal attack on Adam Cole during Dynamite, Jericho was met by a distraught Britt Baker, who pulled him off of her real-life boyfriend. Unfortunately for the former Women's Champion, The Outcasts quickly ran into the ring and began a devastating beat down on her. A handcuffed Cole was forced to watch the onslaught.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the promotion could be planning to book the four stars in a massive mixed-tag team match.

"So it looks like they should be doing Chris Jericho and Saraya against Adam Cole and Britt Baker in a mixed tag."

It remains to be seen whether the mixed-tag team match will come to fruition, but Cole and Baker will likely address it or seek retaliation during the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

