2-time WWE Divas Champion claims she always wanted to be a 'Paul Heyman girl' so bad

WWE veteran manager Paul Heyman has been responsible for shooting many stars to the top of the card. However, in the promotion, Heyman has never managed a female and AEW's Saraya recently admitted that she wanted to be the first.

Across her 11 years with WWE, Saraya reached many milestones but during her NXT tenure she became one of the most dominating stars. Notably, during her main roster debut she even captured the Divas Championship, which set her up for a monumental career.

During her recent appearance on Superstar Crossover, Saraya recalled how badly she wanted to be managed by Paul Heyman.

"I wanted to be a 'Paul Heyman girl' so bad. Everyone wanted to be a 'Paul Heyman girl,' and I even said to him that I wanted to be a 'Paul Heyman girl.' I was in his book — he put me in his book, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I love you,'" she said. (H/T: WrestlingINC).

Fan Account💋 @saraya_says LEGEND 🏻 🏻 9 years ago Paige/ @Saraya won the WWE Divas Championship at only 21 years old!!LEGEND 9 years ago Paige/ @Saraya won the WWE Divas Championship at only 21 years old!!💜✨🏆 LEGEND🙌🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/j0DMEU2R9P

Saraya also recently claimed that she stole her WWE moniker "The Glampire" from Cody Rhodes during some banter between the two.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Saraya recently commented on her first AEW promo and expressed regret for taking a shot at WWE

Fans have been awfully critical of Saraya's run in AEW, even more so now that she's a heel. While her debut was well-received, as soon as she cut her first promo quite a few online fans began to turn on her.

During her interview with Busted Open Radio, Saraya expressed regret at taking the shot and admitted that it likely caused tribalism between fans of the two promotions.

"The one thing I do wish I didn’t say, I got asked to say a certain sentence, the sentence where I was like, ‘Finally, a boss that listens to me’ I wish I didn’t take that low hanging fruit. I’ve always spoke highly of WWE because they helped me a lot. There is no reason to take that low hanging fruit and I feel that caused a lot of tribalism and negative reaction." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

It remains to be seen where Saraya's run in AEW will take her, but her pairing with Toni Storm and Ruby Soho seems to be heading into a major feud within the Women's Division.

Poll : 0 votes