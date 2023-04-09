2-time WWE Divas Champion discloses one thing she "stole" from Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been on the receiving end of some tough luck as of late, but now former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (Paige) has revealed that she once "stole" a nickname the star gave her.

Saraya has had many monikers during her career as a pro wrestler, and while fans are more familiar with "The Anti-Diva," she briefly called herself "The Glampire." Surprisingly, the name wasn't coined by the star herself, as she recently recalled how Cody Rhodes used the term as a joke before she started using it.

Speaking on the latest episode of SUPERSTAR CROSSOVER, Saraya recalled the moment The American Nightmare came up with the term.

"We were doing 'Tribute to the Troops' and he was Stardust. There was this girl that was looking at me like, but she looked like me. She was gothic or whatever. [Cody] was like, 'She kind of looks like you, but you're a more glamorous version. Like a glampire!'"

The star continued, admitting that she "stole" the nickname from Cody Rhodes and that she hopes to see him soon.

"I loved that so much. I don't think he would even remember that, but I took it, stole it, loved it. He's an angel and hopefully I get to see him again soon." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Saraya recently commented on her largely planned first AEW promo and expressed regret for taking shots at WWE.

Cody Rhodes recently put his WWE future in question while breaking his silence after Brock Lesnar attacked him

Many fans, both in AEW and WWE, were upset to see Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Additionally, Rhodes was even attacked by Brock Lesnar on RAW after 'Mania, riling fans up even more.

The American Nightmare was naturally traumatized by the events he faced recently. Cody took to Instagram this weekend to let fans know that he'll address everything during the next episode of RAW.

"A long week. I know last Sunday was not the result I’d hoped for, and I know many fans were disappointed as well. I make no excuses. I lost. I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you how much I enjoyed the ride…until Sunday night, and furthermore Monday night."

Check out the entire post below:

While some AEW fans naturally want to see Cody Rhodes back in the promotion after losing at WrestleMania 39, this is likely just another part of his storyline. The American Nightmare will have to find himself again after all the disappointment, which will allow the story to play out better.

