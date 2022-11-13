Jon Moxley's close friend Eddie Kingston and Maxwell Jacob Friedman had a heated banter on social media as AEW Full Gear pay-per-view approaches in just a couple of days.

MJF will be at the main event of the November 19th event in Newark, New Jersey as the number one contender for Moxley's AEW World Championship. Last Wednesday on Dynamite, he cut a promo which occurred at the Pardon My Take podcast studios, vowing that he would finally grab the spotlight by becoming a world champion.

Meanwhile, Kingston won't be able to participate in the event after he was the first wrestler eliminated from the AEW World Title eliminator tournament. The Mad King lost to The Firm's Ethan Page after suffering an Ego's Edge from the top turnbuckle.

Kingston retweeted a post on Twitter about his desire to face Japanese icon Jun Akiyama. MJF responded by posting a GIF, indicating that no one cares about the former.

The Mad King noticed this and immediately clapped back to The Salt of the Earth. He viciously responded that MJF should worry about the AEW World Championship first because he hasn't worried about him yet.

"Don't you have another Long winded promo about the same sh*t you say every week? Or is Tony finally over that? You are full of sh*t and you may fool the people but not me. Worry about Mox because I ain't worried about you. YET," Kingston tweeted.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

On Rampage before Full Gear, Kingston will finally have his dream match as he collides with Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita of DDT Pro-Wrestling in tag team action, with Ortiz as his partner.

AEW star MJF seemingly had the last laugh on Eddie Kingston

Following Eddie Kingston's heated response, it didn't take long for MJF to fire back with one of his own.

The Salt of the Earth reminded the Mad King that he shouldn't be worried about him. The former even insulted the latter's ability to draw numbers.

Check out his tweet below:

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF @MadKing1981 Don’t ever be worried about me. There’s a pecking order bud. Good luck catching up to me. I’ll keep drawing ratings. You keep drawing flies. @MadKing1981 Don’t ever be worried about me. There’s a pecking order bud. Good luck catching up to me. I’ll keep drawing ratings. You keep drawing flies.

It will be interesting to see if there a feud between the two top stars will emanate, especially if MJF wins the world championship and Kingston steps up to challenge him.

Do you want to see MJF and Eddie Kingston go at each other in AEW programming? Sound off in the comments section.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes