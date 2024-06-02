"You are a GODDESS!!!!!" - CJ Perry (fka Lana) makes a special request to former WWE star

CJ Perry (fka Lana) recently called a former WWE star a "Goddess." She also made a special request to Mandy Rose.

The former NXT Women's Champion was released from the Stamford-based promotion in December 2022 after an amazing run on the white-and-gold brand. Rose was let go by WWE because the content she posted on her premium subscription service seemingly breached the terms and conditions of her contract.

Following her WWE departure, Mandy Rose has been away from the pro wrestling scene. She has been busy with other endeavors, including her podcast. Rose has also been focusing on her fitness, as she occasionally shares pictures of herself working out at the gym.

Rose recently took to Twitter/X to share her latest workout pictures and disclosed that she had been following a strict routine for the past 10 weeks. Former WWE and current AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana) noticed the 33-year-old's post and asked her whether she could become her fitness instructor.

"Please be my fitness instructor???? You are a GODDESS!!!!!"

You can check out Perry's tweet for Rose via this link.

CJ Perry (fka Lana) recently congratulated a WWE Superstar on her title win

Liv Morgan recently won the Women's World Title at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. She defeated Becky Lynch to capture the title after Dominik Mysterio's interference.

CJ Perry (fka Lana) recently shared an Instagram Story to congratulate her friend and the WWE Superstar on her massive victory. She wrote:

"Congratulations @yaonlylivonce so proud of you !!!!!"

CJ Perry has not been seen on AEW TV since the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view. It remains to be seen whether she will return to the company's programming in the future.

