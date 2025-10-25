"You not that guy bro"- Major WWE name brutally trolled by fans after he uses Will Ospreay's move on SmackDown

  • home icon
By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 25, 2025 09:56 GMT
The Aerial Assassin Will Ospreay (Image via AEW's Instagram)

Will Ospreay is one of the most popular stars in pro wrestling today despite never working in the WWE. He also has one of the most unique set of moves that he uses in his matches. One such move is his finisher Hidden Blade that was used by WWE star Tama Tonga on this week's SmackDown. The Bloodline member got brutally trolled by fans for using Ospreay's move.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, the Tama Tonga and JC Mateo represented the MFTs in a tag team match against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rey Fenix. In the closing moments of the match, Solo Sikoa caused a distraction after which Tama Tonga hit Rey Fenix with a Hidden Blade to win the match.

WWE Commentator Michael Cole referred to the move as "running elbow" while calling the match but fans recognised it to be the Aerial Assassin's finisher. This led to a lot of fans trolling the former WWE Tag Team Champion on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Copying Will ospreay too???? You not that guy bro 😂" a fan wrote on X.
Check out some other fan reactions here:

Will Ospreay is currently on hiatus due to injury

The Aerial Assassin teamed up with Swerve Strickland to face the Young Bucks at AEW All In: Texas. It was reported that he suffered an injury during the match and Ospreay also announced it on an episode of Dynamite. He then competed in a 5v5 Lights Out Steel Cage match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view next month.

After the match, Will Ospreay was attacked by Moxley's Death Riders faction to write him off television. The attack happened so Ospreay can take some time off and heal the herniated disc in his C2 and C6.

Fans are hoping for Ospreay's speedy recovery. It will be interesting to see when the former AEW International Champion will make his much awaited return.

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

