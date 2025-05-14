"You guys should team up with Young Bucks," "Horrible" - Fans erupt after major AEW star airs frustration

AEW's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler shocked the world when they betrayed Cope at Dynasty after losing their World Trios Title match. Harwood faced Daniel Garcia on last week's episode of Collision and got heavily booed by fans. On X, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion expressed frustration over the reactions from fans.
After the show, Harwood took to X to respond to the crowd's reaction. He said that the current generation of wrestling fans was cooked and asked his followers what he ever did to deserve hate.
"What did I ever do to deserve this from the AEW fans? Seriously. I’ve broken my body for you for 5 years & this is what I get? This generation of wrestling fans are cooked," Harwood wrote on X.
The match between Dax Harwood and Daniel Garcia was in the works ever since FTR backstabbed Cope. Fans were very hostile towards Dax and used a lot of profanities to mock him during the contest. Dax The Axe's post garnered different reactions from X users.
Many users highlighted FTR's contributions to tag team wrestling. Meanwhile, others wrote that fans should be respectful towards Harwood. One user even wrote that the veteran should join forces with The Young Bucks.
You can view some of the notable reactions below.
Fans on X from all over the world showed their support to the former World Tag Team Champion.
AEW's The Young Bucks react after their reunion with the Good Brothers
The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) wrestled in their first match after their WWE release at NJPW Resurgence. They teamed up with The Young Bucks to face Bullet Club War Dogs in an eight-man tag team match. The Bucks' team dominantly won the match.
After their reunion, Matthew Jackson shared a heartwarming statement about the Good Brothers.
"True friends. Real ones. And I will always be loyal. Nothing but love. Welcome back, Good Bros!" Matt wrote.
Matthew's brother and one-half of The Young Bucks, Nicholas Jackson, also shared a message for the former WWE stars on his Instagram handle.
"Welcome back Good Brothers!" Nicholas wrote.
Fans are really excited to see the Good Brothers back in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It'll be interesting to see what's next for them in the promotion.