"You been killing it" - CM Punk says he is proud of current WWE Superstar

CM Punk recently interacted with a few of the current WWE Superstars on Twitter who are also big fans of the AEW star.

One of the superstars is Cora Jade, who has been making big splashes in the women's division of NXT 2.0. Punk responded to a throwback photo she posted with him.

Jade also told the former WWE Champion that she was ready to fight fellow NXT star Indi Hartwell. The Best In The World responded by saying he was proud of her and told her not to take any ill advice from anyone.

"You been killing it. We are proud of you. Don’t take any s*** from anyone," wrote Punk.

CM Punk is widely known for his stint in WWE, where he had a record-setting reign as the WWE Champion for 434 days and had memorable feuds against legendary superstars like John Cena and The Rock. However, he was released from Vince McMahon's company in 2014 and left on bad terms.

Following his WWE release, Punk retired as a pro-wrestler and had an unsuccessful stint in UFC. While most people thought he would never return to professional wrestling, Punk shocked the wrestling world when he debuted for All Elite Wrestling on the August 20, 2021 episode of AEW Rampage.

Since then, he has had notable matches against AEW stars such as Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston. He is currently feuding with MJF.

As mentioned above, CM Punk interacted with Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade and suggested that both women should fight.

Per their current situation on NXT 2.0, Hartwell is focusing on tag-team gold along with her partner Persia Pirotta while Jade recently fought NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose for the title along with former champion Raquel Gonzalez in a triple-threat match.

Jade was also a part of the winning team in the last women's WarGames match and was widely praised for her performance. It remains to be seen how two of Punk's fans will fare in WWE in the foreseeable future.

