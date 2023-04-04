"You cannot let the inmates run the asylum" - WWE veteran blames Tony Khan for recent AEW controversy

Tony Khan has had to deal with a lot of drama and controversy within AEW over the past year, and a WWE veteran feels as if Khan is partly responsible for it all.

From backstage altercations involving Sammy Guevara, Eddie Kingston, and Andrade El Idolo to recent Instagram outbursts from CM Punk, AEW has not been short of drama over the past year.

The level of drama has increased so much that former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently stated that, despite the fact that he loves working for All Elite Wrestling, he has never seen so much drama in a single company in his entire life.

NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news @nodqdotcom "I have never seen so much bullsh*t drama in one place in my entire f*cking life." - Jon Moxley on AEW "I have never seen so much bullsh*t drama in one place in my entire f*cking life." - Jon Moxley on AEW https://t.co/9djSSIOzbw

Speaking on his podcast, "Story Time," WWE legend Dutch Mantell was asked about some of the things CM Punk brought up in his recent Instagram rant, and feels that the backstage drama in AEW is outshining what the company does in the ring.

“This whole thing’s gotten out of hand. I mean the behind the scenes happenings in AEW is taking precedent over what they’re doing in the ring. But you don’t draw any money with that, it gets people talking about you, but it doesn’t sell tickets, it doesn’t sell merchandise, it doesn’t do anything but kind of paint your company in a bad light.” [1:49-2:14]

Mantell followed up by saying that Tony Khan is partly to blame for this as he is the boss, yet the wrestlers seem to have more control over him in certain situations.

“Tony Khan is allowing things to happen—because you cannot let the inmates, it’s an old saying, you cannot let the inmates run the asylum. That’s an old saying in wrestling and I heard it the first year I got in, but now if Tony is asking [CM] Punk ‘will you do this?’ Now he’s paying him, so if I’m paying somebody and I’m the boss, I want you to do this and we can talk about how it’s done, but this has to be the end result.” [2:16-2:48]

You can watch the video below:

Tony Khan has booked four title matches for AEW Dynamite this week

Despite all of the drama that has circulated around AEW recently, Tony Khan has continued to stack episodes of Dynamite with big matches, with the upcoming April 5th edition of the show being no exception.

The upcoming episode of Dynamite has four huge title matches set to take place, with the biggest being The Gunns taking on FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships. If FTR loses the match, they will leave All Elite Wrestling forever.

The House of Black will hope to defend their AEW Trios Championships against Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends, Hook will defend the FTW Championship against Ethan Page, while Jamie Hayter will defend the AEW Women's Championship against former champion Riho.

Tony Khan will also make a huge announcement that has people wondering. Meanwhile, fans in Long Island will get to celebrate "MJF Day," and the Blackpool Combat Club will address their actions over the past couple of weeks.

Will you be watching AEW Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

