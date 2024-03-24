"You could meet at forbidden door" - Fans want WWE icon to come out of retirement to face Kenny Omega in one final match

A WWE Hall of Famer who retired a few years ago recently expressed his desire to meet the former AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega, and fans want to see the two wrestle against each other in a dream match.

The WWE icon would be Kurt Angle. Kurt is considered one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, as he had several memorable and incredible matches in his long and illustrious career. Apart from a legendary professional wrestling career, Angle also achieved one of the greatest feats by winning a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics, doing so with a broken neck.

The WWE Hall of Famer has also inspired many young wrestlers with his incredible wrestling skills. Recently, Kenny Omega, who is also considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the world, revealed that Kurt Angle was his favorite wrestler of all time.

Later, Angle took notice of the praise from Omega and expressed the desire to meet him one day while offering his respect. While it seemed just a casual exchange between the two great wrestlers, fans on the internet went one step further and wished to see the two wrestle against each other in a cross-over match.

Kurt announced his retirement from in-ring competition back in 2019 after having his final match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Fans were also not satisfied with the way that Kurt's career ended. Now, fans want Angle to come out of retirement and wrestle Omega, possibly at the Forbidden Door event.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

It would certainly be a treat for the wrestling fans if Angle and Omega indeed come face-to-face in the ring.

AEW star Kenny Omega considers Kurt Angle the "most complete wrestler of all time"

Aside from admitting that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was his favorite wrestler, Kenny Omega praised Kurt's work outside of the ring. The Cleaner claimed that the American Hero was the most complete wrestler of all time:

"I do think that Kurt Angle is the greatest... I can't even say just in-ring... For me he's just, he's the most complete wrestler of all time. He's my favorite. He's my go to guy to study, for me. Being an athletic guy that wants to... be able to mesh well and compliment every wrestling style. Anyone who's familiar with me, I'm not afraid to embarrass myself or do silly things and that's what I love a lot about what Kurt did on TV."

Only time will tell if fans will ever get to see a dream match between the WWE Hall of Famer and The Cleaner, regardless of the stage.

