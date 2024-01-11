"You're not even mud ants compared to WWE right now" - Wrestling veteran lashes out at Tony Khan and AEW

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently shared his honest thoughts on AEW and the company's president, Tony Khan.

Tony Khan has tried to build AEW as an alternative to the WWE ever since their arrival in the wrestling scene back in 2019. Khan may have signed a lot of veterans and former WWE talent to the Jacksonville-based promotion but many including Matt Morgan believe AEW still has a long way to go before they can be considered as competition to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on the "Gigantic Pop", Matt Morgan stated that TK is nowhere near WWE as far as money goes.

"Well, with respect, Tony, without an Eric, there is not you. No offense. It's just not because when you first started your company, you just wouldn't shut the f up about us being the new WCW. We're going to take it to WWE. I pray you do, but brother, you're nowhere near that now. You're not even mud ants compared to WWE right now as far as money goes. I pray you are." [00:02 - 00:26]

Eric Bischoff reveals he has lost all respect for AEW President Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently stated he no longer respects the AEW President Tony Khan.

Khan made some comments a couple of years ago about how WCW was mismanaged and claimed if Ted Turner had some wrestling knowledge, WCW would still be around. These comments stuck with the former Vice President of WCW, Eric Bischoff.

On a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff lashed out at Tony Khan:

"That comment offended me a bit, like why would he say that?" said Bischoff while referring to the Financial Times quote. "What p***ed me off, and largely is responsible for me losing respect for Tony, that’s why I started being honest with my critiques – I kept my mouth shut until I lost respect for him, and then I got no reason to keep my mouth shut. It’s just the way my mind works, it’s just the way I am, mucker futher."

Bischoff continued:

"But when Tony Khan said, ‘If Ted Turner knew 1% of what I knew about pro wrestling, maybe WCW would still be around.’ That comment was so disrespectful, f***ing stupid, because Tony didn’t have any idea what happened to WCW inside Turner. The only thing Tony Khan knows about WCW is what he read in dirt sheets. For that punk a** to come out and take a shot at Turner while his a** has a show on Turner Broadcasting was so disrespectful to Ted that I lost all respect for him. Once I lose respect for somebody, I’m not as inhibited about my opinion." [h/t Ringside News]

