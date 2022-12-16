"You're a f**king moron" - Konnan blasts two top AEW stars for playing video games backstage

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently had some harsh words for some young AEW stars in Tony Khan's roster.

The AEW locker room has been known to be chaotic at times, resulting in brawls between the talent over relatively petty issues. It has also been noted that there is generally a video game area at the back, which several stars use to wind down in their spare time. However, this is apparently an eyesore for wrestling veteran Konnan.

In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan spoke out about the opportunities being missed by the younger members of Tony Khan's roster, specifically calling out Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks.

"When you have guys that are out there and they have this knowledge and you're not obtaining it, you don't really give a s***, you're really cheating yourself because these guys could teach you so many things," Konnan said. "But if you want to stay dense, these guys [who are listening] are always going to be one step ahead of you."

The former WCW star continued:

"That place would be a lot better if you're listening to Jericho, if you're listening to Regal, if you're listening to Danielson. The work would be tighter, the promos would be better, the writing would be better, but it isn't. You've got a lot of guys that think they know what they're doing and that's why they get heavily criticized by us." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked @JoelPearl I love how AEW backstage culture is basically Oreos, fruit, sneakers and video games. I love how AEW backstage culture is basically Oreos, fruit, sneakers and video games.

Konnan recently criticized the exit storyline of William Regal from AEW

This is not the first time Konnan has been critical of AEW, as he had previously criticized Tony Khan's booking as well.

In another episode of Keepin' it 100, the wrestling veteran had slammed the explanation for William Regal betraying Jon Moxley at Full Gear. Interestingly, MJF had also double-crossed the Gentleman Villain, leading to an even more convoluted storyline.

"You know, they had a week to do this or more and this is the best you've come up with. Moxley couldn't explain his way out of this. MJF couldn't explain his way out of it. Regal couldn't. This has been a hot mess," said Konnan. [From 29:11 - 29:24]

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will learn from his shortcomings and make the necessary changes in the future.

