"You're a fu***ng idiot if you do it" - Jim Cornette lashes out at top AEW star for injury at All In 2025

Jim Cornette has just criticized a popular AEW star following reports of them sustaining an injury at All In: Texas a few weeks ago. He didn't have any remorse for them following the way they got injured.Mina Shirakawa was featured at the pay-per-view as an entrant in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. She has been written off-screen for the time being due to an injury that was said to be caused by facing off against Athena at AEW All In. The truth was that while she indeed got injured during the match, it was during a different moment.During the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran addressed this and revealed that she injured herself doing a Spinning Back Fist to Thunder Rosa. When asked about Rosa's condition, Cornette had no clue as well.&quot;She broke her hand. She is out with a broken hand. So, they did some kind of angle or said something. They blamed it on Athena. But you know how she broke her hand apparently? Giving Thunder Rosa a Spinning Back Fist. She broke her hand on Thunder Rosa's head.&quot;The former WCW name continued by criticizing Shirakawa's use of the move. He even went as far as saying that this was a major flaw in Japanese wrestling, as they were too extreme in how far they were willing to push their bodies. He also discussed the difficulty of executing and taking the move, and suggested this should not be done at all.&quot;Of course. That's why you're a f***ing idiot if you do it, or take it. It's more of this Japanese s**t. Again, I'm sorry, but for the past couple of generations over there, if you get brain damage, they take it as a f***ing badge of honor. The Discuss Punch for Kerry (Von Erich) was a work, but spinning around backwards where you really are swinging a fist when you can't see where it's going, f**k you, I'm not going to be there when you turn around. It's f***ing stupid.&quot; [4:44 - 6:06]Mina Shirakawa addressed not being there for Toni Storm amidst her AEW absenceAfter Athena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, she began a feud with Toni Storm, as she now has a world title shot contract that she can use at any moment. The Forever Champion has been flanked by her minion, Billie Starkz, and they have been using their advantage to take out Storm.Mina Shirakawa has taken to X/Twitter to talk about this and how she wished she were there to help her friend. Fortunately, the AEW Women's World Champion has found an ally in Alex Windsor, and they have helped each other out on multiple occasions.&quot;All I want is to grab her hand and pull her up😭,&quot; Mina wrote.It remains to be seen when Mina returns to AEW and whether they will continue to push her to get involved in this feud with Athena. In the meantime, Toni Storm has a new ally of her own.If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.