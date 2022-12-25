"You're a jobber and not on the level of Roman Reigns" - Twitter reacts to AEW star's cryptic post following Kevin Owens' update on WWE future

The wrestling world recently reacted to AEW World Champion MJF's cryptic post on Kevin Owens' WWE future.

During an interview with Peter Rosenberg of the Cheap Heat podcast, Owens disclosed that he has two years remaining on his existing contract with the sports entertainment juggernaut. The Prizefighter added that he is open to another deal with WWE and has a lot to accomplish in the promotion.

AEW star MJF noticed the news of Kevin Owens expressing his desire to stay for a longer duration in WWE and posted a cryptic tweet on the social media site:

The Twitterati erupted to The Salt of the Earth's post, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

janie @mjflover @The_MJF @nodqdotcom i just hope we get to see you work with them one day wherever it may be! @The_MJF @nodqdotcom i just hope we get to see you work with them one day wherever it may be! 😌😌😌 https://t.co/mGrBChbhuZ

savioroftheiwc @savioroftheiwc @Rise_Salute @The_MJF @nodqdotcom @WWERomanReigns Mjf can actually cut a promo without yelling notice me senpai to the crowd lolol @Rise_Salute @The_MJF @nodqdotcom @WWERomanReigns Mjf can actually cut a promo without yelling notice me senpai to the crowd lolol

Jason Bekiaris @JasonBekiaris @The_MJF @nodqdotcom Or consider something higher cusp than the bingo hall IF they’d even want you. @The_MJF @nodqdotcom Or consider something higher cusp than the bingo hall IF they’d even want you.

Alex Penchev @barryallenbg2 @The_MJF and you are overrated and will be overshadowed when you go to wwe because you are just a puppy @The_MJF and you are overrated and will be overshadowed when you go to wwe because you are just a puppy

Mzwrestling @Puroresuman90 @The_MJF I love how you have worked people into thinking you haven't already signed a new contract and that you might go to WWE. Great work, can't wait to see you turn face in 2024 @The_MJF I love how you have worked people into thinking you haven't already signed a new contract and that you might go to WWE. Great work, can't wait to see you turn face in 2024

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently praised MJF's segment with Ricky Starks in AEW

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran shared his thoughts on the promo battle between MJF and Ricky Starks.

Russo praised The Devil for not trying to undermine Starks during the segment on Dynamite. He called the AEW World Champion "a pro" and said:

"[Ricky] Starks did a great job, I am agreeing with you 1000%. But let's not overlook this. MJF let him go. MJF did not attempt to cut him off when he was getting the best of him, when Starks was on a roll. You gotta give MJF [credit]... That's a pro. That's no ego, that's when you know 'I can shut this guy down like this' and you don't, because now 'I got my stuff in now he's gonna...' That's a pro," said Vince Russo. [From 6:34 to 7:19]

While Ricky Starks may have gotten the better of MJF during the promo battle, he eventually failed to dethrone The Devil for the AEW World Championship at the Winter Is Coming special edition of Dynamite.

Do you think Tony Khan should book a future feud between Starks and MJF in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

