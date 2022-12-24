Kevin Owens reveals the number of years left on his WWE contract

It's been nearly a decade since Kevin Owens first stepped foot inside a squared circle in WWE. After years of working with the company, The Prizefighter revealed that he has two more years left on his current contract with the company.

In 2014, Kevin Owens made his WWE debut in the Black and Gold brand and quickly made his way to the top when he betrayed his best friend Sami Zayn and won the NXT Championship. Later, he moved to the main roster, where he became the second Universal Champion in the company's history.

Earlier this year, Owens had one of the biggest matches of his career when he faced Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. Speaking to Peter Rosenberg of Cheap Heat, the 38-year-old superstar revealed the number of years left on his current WWE contract:

"Now, I have two more years left on my current contract. I don't see a reason why I wouldn't sign another one when it's done because I don't feel like I'm anywhere near done, but who knows what could happen. At this stage in my career, I really want to have fun and make sure I'm still putting out memorable stuff for people watching."

Owens added:

"I look back at the career I had and if it all ended tomorrow, it would be hard to have any kind of regret because I've done some incredible stuff and I've been very lucky to do what I've done." (H/T Fightful)

It will be interesting to see if the Prizefighter will add another world title in his name in the near future.

Kevin Owens is set to team up with John Cena to take on The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Last month, Kevin Owens made his return to the blue brand and began feuding with The Bloodline after revealing himself to be the fifth member of Team Brawling Brutes for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2022.

Last week, Roman Reigns addressed the KO issue on the blue brand and decided to team up with Sami Zayn to take on Owens and a partner of his choosing. It was then revealed that John Cena would team up with Owens for the match.

Last Monday, a furious Roman Reigns sent The Bloodline to WWE RAW and sent a message to the entire locker room for Owens' actions. In the main event, Kevin Owens and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins defeated The Usos in a tag team match to close the show.

