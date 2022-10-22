Vince Russo recently shared his insights on a controversial AEW match. He highlighted the cruciality of talents understanding the impact of their moves in the ring. The ex-WWE writer talked about how Athena brutally charged at Jody Threat during their match on DARK: Elevation.

The match garnered a lot of backlash from the wrestling world owing to a spot when Threat seemed to have lost her bearings. Seeing her opponent being confused about what had to be done next, the former NXT Women's Champion pounced and launched a vicious physical assault of punches.

In a recent Exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Russo cited that Jody Threat froze in the ring, which led her to forget her spot:

"And from what I understand it was the girl's hometown. So, she kind of froze like a deer in the headlights. So, when she got out there, she may have forgotten some of her spots. Forgetting one of her spots caused Athena to literally go mental on this girl." [2:20 - 2:44]

He further highlighted his confusion about Athena's attack on her opponent:

"I will never understand for the life of me. Because the girl missed a spot, you're going to punish her and maybe hurt her, paralyze her, concuss her her because she missed a spot? But like I said, I don't know Athena from a hole in the wall. But girlfriend, if something like that is going to trigger you to that level, you really need to talk to somebody." [2:57 - 3:35]

Tony Khan and upper AEW management reportedly approached Athena following the match

Over the past few months, there has seemingly been a rise in botches and in-ring accidents in the promotion.

Last month at the All Out pay-per-view, Ruby Soho suffered a severe nose injury after a botched move by Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara in their mixed-tag team match. On the latest edition of Dynamite, Hangman Page suffered a severe concussion after receiving a clothesline from Jon Moxley during their title match.

The latest report by Fightful Select claimed that the administration at the promotion reached out to Athena and Jody Threat in a bid to garner details on the events that transpired in the ring.

AEW has been put under the microscope by veterans and fans of the industry for their increasing accidents in the ring. Additionally, tensions between AEW and WWE have become more prominent over the past month when the former accused the latter of 'contract tampering.'.

