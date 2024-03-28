"You see Chad Gable do this every week," "Looked horrible" - Fans unimpressed by clip from AEW Dynamite match

Wrestling fans were left unimpressed with this week's AEW Dynamite's number-one contender match, as many claim that they see WWE star Chad Gable perform those moves every other week in his matches.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland took on Konosuke Takeshita in a number-one contender match for the AEW World Championship. The match featured some great wrestling sequences. However, Swerve Strickland continued to build momentum after hitting Takeshita with his brutal finishing move to pick up the victory.

On Twitter/X, a fan posted a clip from the match to praise a spot from the encounter. However, the post received massive backlash from the fans.

Clip from Konosuke Takeshita vs. Swerve Strickland on Dynamite

One fan noted that the spot ''looked horrible!''

Swerve Strickland recently disclosed his conversation with CM Punk after signing with AEW

Swerve Strickland signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022 after being released by WWE in November 2021. The 33-year-old quickly transitioned into one of the top stars in the company and is now presented as a main eventer.

Speaking on the Bootleg with Kev podcast, Swerve revealed his conversation with CM Punk after inking a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

“I always had good, positive interactions. On my first day there, like I was taking my photos and my renders, and he jumped in and photobombed it. And I never even spoke to him. I never had an introduction with him, but that was his first interaction to me. And I was like, 'Oh man, this is cool! That's dope! I went out and did my contract signing. And he was like, 'How'd it go, man? I was like, ‘Oh dude, it went excellent! Thank you!' So, like, he's always been like a positive influence on me!” he said. [8:00 - 8:35]

Swerve Strickland has become a fan favorite in the past few months. Many have been wanting to see him capture the World Title. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan pulls the trigger on the former NXT star.

Strickland will lock horns with reigning champion Samoa Joe at the AEW Dynasity pay-per-view on April 21, 2024.

