5 Early predictions for AEW Dynasty 2024

AEW Dynasty will take place at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 21, 2024. It is the event's inaugural edition and the company's first pay-per-view to take place in Missouri.

So far, only one match has been officially announced for the upcoming event: Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin signed a full-time contract with AEW at Full Gear 2023, and fans are eager to see him lock horns with The American Dragon.

There is still a month left before the show takes place. That said, we present you five early predictions for AEW's next pay-per-view.

#5 Heel Chris Jericho goes one-on-one with Hook

Earlier this month, Chris Jericho combined forces with Hook, forming Lion Hook. He then challenged his ally to a friendly bout, which took place on last week's Dynamite.

The Ocho lost the bout, which was very upsetting for him. He seemed frustrated at his loss, which could hint at his heel turn. Fans might see the two engage in a feud, leading to Jericho potentially challenging the 24-year-old star for the FTW Championship at Dynasty.

Jericho has mentioned that his primary goal in AEW is to work with younger talents and elevate them. Hook is an up-and-coming star, and if the veteran engages in a riveting storyline feud with the former, it will help him climb the ladder of success.

#4 The Young Bucks win the AEW World Tag Team Title; Motor City Machine Guns confront them

Tony Khan vacated the AEW World Tag Team Championship following Sting's retirement, and new champions may be crowned at Dynasty. Although many viable team candidates exist, The Young Bucks are seemingly at the top of the list to bag the gold. They were close to winning the title at Revolution, but The Icon and Allin reigned supreme.

It was recently reported that Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) are nearing their TNA contracts' expiration date. The duo has had some great matches with the Bucks in ROH and PWG. It was also speculated that they could reignite their rivalry with Matt and Nick Jackson. Dynasty might be the right occasion to lay the foundation for another showdown between the two tandems.

#3 Swerve Strickland defeats Samoa Joe and becomes the new AEW World Champion

Samoa Joe may have defeated Swerve Strickland at Revolution, but he certainly hasn't broken the latter's will. Despite suffering a big loss earlier this month, the former champion is still pursuing the gold.

Last week on Dynamite, Strickland made it very clear that he would keep coming at the champion. The Samoan Submission Machine confronted him on the show before Don Callis interrupted their face-off.

Strickland has become an anti-hero in AEW, and Tony Khan has also been pushing the superstar. It would be befitting to have him dethrone Joe at Dynasty as a payback for all the insults the champion has handed him in the last few weeks.

#2 MJF returns at AEW Dynasty

At the upcoming AEW pay-per-view, fans could witness the return of former AEW World Champion MJF. The 28-year-old star has been missing from TV since December last year.

The last time fans saw him inside the squared circle was at Worlds End 2023, where he lost his AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe. MJF's contract expired at the beginning of the year, and it was reported that he would be out for a while to recover from some injuries.

MJF has been a great asset to the Tony Khan-led company, and losing him to WWE would harm the business. Therefore, there is a high chance that the AEW CEO will soon re-sign The Salt of the Earth and bring him back at Dynasty next month.

#1 Mercedes Mone takes on Julia Hart for the AEW TBS Championship

After months of anticipation, Mercedes Mone made her much-awaited AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business on March 13. On the first day in the company, she seemed to wage war against TBS Champion Julia Hart.

The House of Black member was targeting Willow Nightingale, which Mone didn't like as she seemingly wanted the latter all to herself. The CEO and Nightingale have had unfinished business since their time in Japan last year.

It seems like a rivalry is building between Mone and Hart, which could culminate in a bout at Dynasty next month. As the former Sasha Banks is already a big star in the pro wrestling business, a match for the TBS Championship may be in the cards for her.

Are you excited for AEW Dynasty next month? Tell us using the discuss button.

