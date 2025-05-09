"You sick freak" - Former WWE star confronts female fan in uncomfortable moment on AEW Collision

An AEW star had a rare interaction with a fan during the recent episode of Collision. The main event was filled with exciting moments. Tonight's show was headlined by Dax Harwood and Daniel Garcia. Ahead of the show, it was kept a secret which of the two members of FTR the former TNT Champion would face.

Ad

Daniel and FTR were once friends, but after the former AEW World Tag Team Champions turned heel at Dynasty, the Red Death vowed to take them down. Tonight, Dax Harwood faced the Dragon Slayer in a violent match, and both stars did not hold back in beating each other.

During one instance, a female fan allegedly called him 'juicy.' An enraged Dax Harwood then turned around and warned her not to call him 'juicy' as he is married. This funny moment has been making the rounds on social media.

Ad

Trending

Watch the clip below:

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

“I’m married, don’t call me juicy, you sick freak," he said.

Expand Tweet

Dax also insulted AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness during the match. In the end, the latter entered the ring and attacked the FTR member. After the match ended in a no contest, Daddy Magic, Daniel Garcia, and Nigel McGuinness scared FTR away. It will be interesting to see if Daniel and Dax get their rematch in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More