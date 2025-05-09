"You sick freak" - Former WWE star confronts female fan in uncomfortable moment on AEW Collision

An AEW star had a rare interaction with a fan during the recent episode of Collision. The main event was filled with exciting moments. Tonight's show was headlined by Dax Harwood and Daniel Garcia. Ahead of the show, it was kept a secret which of the two members of FTR the former TNT Champion would face.
Daniel and FTR were once friends, but after the former AEW World Tag Team Champions turned heel at Dynasty, the Red Death vowed to take them down. Tonight, Dax Harwood faced the Dragon Slayer in a violent match, and both stars did not hold back in beating each other.
During one instance, a female fan allegedly called him 'juicy.' An enraged Dax Harwood then turned around and warned her not to call him 'juicy' as he is married. This funny moment has been making the rounds on social media.
Watch the clip below:
“I’m married, don’t call me juicy, you sick freak," he said.
Dax also insulted AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness during the match. In the end, the latter entered the ring and attacked the FTR member. After the match ended in a no contest, Daddy Magic, Daniel Garcia, and Nigel McGuinness scared FTR away. It will be interesting to see if Daniel and Dax get their rematch in the future.