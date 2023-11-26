"You stole my return" - AEW star sends a message to CM Punk after WWE return

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk returned to the WWE last night at Survivor Series. The Best in the World's shocking comeback has made headlines all over. However, an AEW star has now accused Punk of stealing his return.

The star in question is none other than Danhausen who recently returned to AEW TV. The latter is one of the many stars who got along really well with CM Punk during his time in All Elite Wrestling. The two men share a great bond, and jokingly take shots at each other on social media from time to time.

Danhausen took to Instagram and posted a story with an interesting quote following Punk's WWE return:

"Hey @cmpunk I already returned in Chicago this week, and now you stole my return. You owe me money again. Deal's off."

Danhausen posted the following story after Punk's WWE return

Cody Rhodes gave his thoughts on CM Punk's WWE return

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes recently reflected on CM Punk's big return to WWE after nine years.

Speaking at the post-Survivor Series press conference, Cody Rhodes stated that this would be a memorable run for The Best in the World as he has a point to prove this time.

He said:

"If he can help with where we're going and what we're doing, absolutely, welcome aboard. Welcome aboard. I have a feeling that the CM Punk we're potentially getting is hungry, and that's the best. That's the best when someone's hungry, and someone wants something, and it's real."

He further stated:

"I'll give kudos and flowers to Triple H and Nick Khan for getting that done. You could ask all the boys and girls till they're blue in the face, 'Hey, how do you feel?' You might get up, you might get down, a wide range of emotions. But the first thing always is business. Again, we're doing record business. [It] feels like everybody wants to be here. The more, the merrier. If you can help, absolutely, come on board."

Do you agree with Cody Rhodes? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here