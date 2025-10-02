"You take advantage of it" - WWE Hall of Famer says AEW should host a huge PPV to combat WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia (Exclusive)

AEW has a huge opportunity to take advantage of one of WWE's biggest decisions, according to a WWE Hall of Famer. The Stamford-based promotion recently made the major decision to relocate WrestleMania away from North America and Canada, with the 2027 edition of The Show of Shows scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The decision has left the majority of fans with a sour taste in their mouths, but it provides WWE with significant financial firepower. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was speaking on a recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he stated that AEW should take advantage of this opportunity.

The former SmackDown General Manager stated that when WWE hosts WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, the Tony Khan-led promotion should host its own pay-per-view in the United States. He said that AEW should give the fans their own version of The Show of Shows.

"You take advantage of it, brother. You got the whole market and ain't got no competition, and then you damn right. You still give people their WrestleMania, even if it's not WWE's WrestleMania. But you know, you make it feel that way. Yeah, you take advantage of it. Well, I mean, I don't know, I would," Long said.

With WrestleMania 43 being held as part of Riyadh Season in 2027, it will become the first-ever Showcase of The Immortals to take place outside of North America and Canada. The last time it took place outside the United States was in 2002, when it occurred in Toronto, Canada.

Many stars are expected to be part of WrestleMania 43, with speculation suggesting that fans may also witness the long-awaited match between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

