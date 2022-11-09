"You have three hours to contemplate your fate" - AEW personality Jim Ross gives update after cancer treatment

AEW commentator Jim Ross recently provided an update on his health following his cancer treatment earlier last year.

The WWE Hall of Famer has battled skin cancer in the past, which he revealed in October 2021. After rigorous treatment, he announced his cancer-free status on December 29, much to the relief of the pro-wrestling community.

Despite the worst of it is behind him, Ross recently spoke about lingering health problems on his Grilling JR podcast. His last appointment with the medical team had apparently lasted 3 hours, which gave him ample time to contemplate his future.

"You have three hours to contemplate your fate. What if they find cancer back? What if? What if? What if? So it's very unsettling to say the least. Then you get the news. 'Well, it's probably gonna take six more months of healing," said JR. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

He also mentioned how he was balancing his work with treatment for his condition:

"They want me to do the hyperbaric chamber, but here's the problem with that. They want to do it every day. I said, ‘I can't do it every day. I just can't. I work. I have a job. I made commitments professionally that I'm gonna maintain and keep.’ It's not a matter of putting my job before my health. It sounds like it. Now if I wasn't working, I would go along with their plan. But still, it's four months of hyperbaric chamber stuff." [H/T: WrestlingNews]

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the veteran.

The AEW commentator recently shared a picture of his treatment

Skin cancer has certainly left a mark on Jim Ross, who recently took to Twitter to share a picture of his leg.

The picture showed the AEW veteran's leg wrapped up with a patch over the injured skin. Ross also stated that he was expected to undergo another six months of healing.

Jim Ross @JRsBBQ



Not all good news but nothing it can’t handle.



I’m told I’m looking at 6 more months of healing.



Looking forward to Atlantic City for Rampage Friday night on ⁦ ⁦



I’m booked! ⁦ My first wound care appointment today lasted an eternity.Not all good news but nothing it can’t handle.I’m told I’m looking at 6 more months of healing.Looking forward to Atlantic City for Rampage Friday night on ⁦ ⁦ @tntdrama I’m booked! ⁦ @AEW ⁩ 🤠 My first wound care appointment today lasted an eternity. Not all good news but nothing it can’t handle. I’m told I’m looking at 6 more months of healing. Looking forward to Atlantic City for Rampage Friday night on ⁦ ⁦@tntdrama⁩I’m booked! ⁦@AEW⁩ 🤠 https://t.co/SMb4XrhHDA

Alongside battling health issues, Ross has been regularly commentating on AEW Rampage. Fans will have to stay tuned for more updates in the future.

