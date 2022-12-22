Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite was a special 'Holiday Bash' edition ahead of Christmas. The show kicked off with Chris Jericho looking to recruit former FTW Champion Ricky Starks.

Last week at AEW: Winter is Coming, The Absolute One lost his title match against MJF. The Devil cheated to win, which didn't sit well with the former FTW Champion.

Ricky Starks came out to send a message to the current world champion. He called MJF a coward and said he couldn't win a fair fight. Starks also mentioned that the next time the result would be different.

The Absolute One was interrupted by Chris Jericho and some Jericho Appreciation Society members. The Ocho invited Starks to join his faction, but the New Orleans-born star denied the offer and verbally assaulted The Ocho.

The wrestling world was unhappy to see The Ocho trying to recruit more young talent to join his faction and preferred he stay far away from the rising stars.

Professor @LuchaProfessor Dear, JAS stay the heck away from Ricky Starks. You vampires need to stop sucking the blood out of young talent. #AEWDynamite Dear, JAS stay the heck away from Ricky Starks. You vampires need to stop sucking the blood out of young talent. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/8BZu0k1nml

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 @Fightful I don't like Jericho leeching off of Ricky Starks. That's all this is. He didn't elevate MJF, MJF had to work harder to get the Jericho stink off of him. He didn't elevate Kingston. He'll say this is to elevate Starks. It's really to keep himself relevant. @Fightful I don't like Jericho leeching off of Ricky Starks. That's all this is. He didn't elevate MJF, MJF had to work harder to get the Jericho stink off of him. He didn't elevate Kingston. He'll say this is to elevate Starks. It's really to keep himself relevant.

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 @MisterTightlips @Fightful Yep. FTR are on their 'job' tour, since they're gone in April. Starks isn't so lucky. He'll have to wait a while. Until then, he'll suffer through Jericho and then fall off of a map. His only ally is MJF backstage. @MisterTightlips @Fightful Yep. FTR are on their 'job' tour, since they're gone in April. Starks isn't so lucky. He'll have to wait a while. Until then, he'll suffer through Jericho and then fall off of a map. His only ally is MJF backstage.

Apart from bashing Jericho, some people appreciated Ricky Starks' microphone skills:

KEVINZARD @KEVINZARD7 @AEW @starkmanjones @IAmJericho @thekiaforum KEEP THE MICROPHONE ON RICKY AT ALL TIMES HES A GREAT TALKER @AEW @starkmanjones @IAmJericho @thekiaforum KEEP THE MICROPHONE ON RICKY AT ALL TIMES HES A GREAT TALKER

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @Fightful Ricky Starks is roasting JAS on the mic @Fightful Ricky Starks is roasting JAS on the mic 😂

KENNY OMEGA IS BACK @shelovesrey @Fightful Great bounce back for Starks, AEW usually have a hard time following up with momentum on people but this already feels hot @Fightful Great bounce back for Starks, AEW usually have a hard time following up with momentum on people but this already feels hot

Following the war of words, Jake Hager attacked Starks from behind, and the rest of the faction ganged up on the Absolute One. However, Action Andretti rushed out to help Starks.

Fans thanked Andretti for saving the day.

The Ocho has seemingly begun his next feud heading into 2023.

Who do you think will end up with their hands raised in victory, Chris Jericho or Ricky Starks? Drop your predictions below.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes