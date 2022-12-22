Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite was a special 'Holiday Bash' edition ahead of Christmas. The show kicked off with Chris Jericho looking to recruit former FTW Champion Ricky Starks.
Last week at AEW: Winter is Coming, The Absolute One lost his title match against MJF. The Devil cheated to win, which didn't sit well with the former FTW Champion.
Ricky Starks came out to send a message to the current world champion. He called MJF a coward and said he couldn't win a fair fight. Starks also mentioned that the next time the result would be different.
The Absolute One was interrupted by Chris Jericho and some Jericho Appreciation Society members. The Ocho invited Starks to join his faction, but the New Orleans-born star denied the offer and verbally assaulted The Ocho.
The wrestling world was unhappy to see The Ocho trying to recruit more young talent to join his faction and preferred he stay far away from the rising stars.
Apart from bashing Jericho, some people appreciated Ricky Starks' microphone skills:
Following the war of words, Jake Hager attacked Starks from behind, and the rest of the faction ganged up on the Absolute One. However, Action Andretti rushed out to help Starks.
Fans thanked Andretti for saving the day.
The Ocho has seemingly begun his next feud heading into 2023.
Who do you think will end up with their hands raised in victory, Chris Jericho or Ricky Starks? Drop your predictions below.
A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here