"You vampires need to stop sucking the blood out of young talent" - Fans furious over Chris Jericho's attempt to recruit 32-year-old star on Dynamite

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Dec 22, 2022 08:05 AM IST
Chris Jericho
Former ROH World Champion Chris Jericho

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite was a special 'Holiday Bash' edition ahead of Christmas. The show kicked off with Chris Jericho looking to recruit former FTW Champion Ricky Starks.

Last week at AEW: Winter is Coming, The Absolute One lost his title match against MJF. The Devil cheated to win, which didn't sit well with the former FTW Champion.

Ricky Starks came out to send a message to the current world champion. He called MJF a coward and said he couldn't win a fair fight. Starks also mentioned that the next time the result would be different.

The Absolute One was interrupted by Chris Jericho and some Jericho Appreciation Society members. The Ocho invited Starks to join his faction, but the New Orleans-born star denied the offer and verbally assaulted The Ocho.

#Absolute @starkmanjones responds with an offer of his own: @IAmJericho vs. @starkmanjones at the Fabulous @thekiaforum in Los Angeles on January 4th, 2023!#AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash is LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/nWaN1abHCs

The wrestling world was unhappy to see The Ocho trying to recruit more young talent to join his faction and preferred he stay far away from the rising stars.

Dear, JAS stay the heck away from Ricky Starks. You vampires need to stop sucking the blood out of young talent. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/8BZu0k1nml
at this point jericho is literally just there to ensure nobody in this company gets over for more than six months twitter.com/AEW/status/160…
@Fightful I don't like Jericho leeching off of Ricky Starks. That's all this is. He didn't elevate MJF, MJF had to work harder to get the Jericho stink off of him. He didn't elevate Kingston. He'll say this is to elevate Starks. It's really to keep himself relevant.
@MisterTightlips @Fightful Yep. FTR are on their 'job' tour, since they're gone in April. Starks isn't so lucky. He'll have to wait a while. Until then, he'll suffer through Jericho and then fall off of a map. His only ally is MJF backstage.
@AEW @starkmanjones @IAmJericho @thekiaforum So Jericho is going to suck the life out of Starks now

Apart from bashing Jericho, some people appreciated Ricky Starks' microphone skills:

@AEW @starkmanjones @IAmJericho @thekiaforum KEEP THE MICROPHONE ON RICKY AT ALL TIMES HES A GREAT TALKER
@Fightful Ricky Starks is roasting JAS on the mic 😂
@Fightful Starks is cooking Jericho
@Fightful Great bounce back for Starks, AEW usually have a hard time following up with momentum on people but this already feels hot
@Fightful Chris Jericho right now 💀 https://t.co/Yi48klRBDX

Following the war of words, Jake Hager attacked Starks from behind, and the rest of the faction ganged up on the Absolute One. However, Action Andretti rushed out to help Starks.

#JerichoAppreciationSociety's @RealJakeHager, @GarciaWrestling and @sammyguevara waste no time in descending upon @starkmanjones, but newly #AllElite @ActionAndretti comes to for the save!#AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash is LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/TzTuEqy6KP

Fans thanked Andretti for saving the day.

Love this Action Andretti guy.. he's got a BRIGHT FUTURE as a future World Champion #AEWDynamite twitter.com/AEW/status/160…
@AEW @RealJakeHager @GarciaWrestling @sammyguevara @starkmanjones @ActionAndretti THANK YOU FOR STOPPING THIS NONSENSE @ActionAndretti !!👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼#AEWDynamite : #HolidayBash !💪🏽🎅🎄🔥🔥
@AEW @RealJakeHager @GarciaWrestling @sammyguevara @starkmanjones @ActionAndretti They building both starks n andretti

The Ocho has seemingly begun his next feud heading into 2023.

Who do you think will end up with their hands raised in victory, Chris Jericho or Ricky Starks? Drop your predictions below.

Edited by Angana Roy
