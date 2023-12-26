“You wouldn’t have to reset it if you did it right” - Konnan on AEW repackaging former TNT Champion

An AEW star has targeted MJF for weeks now. The name in question is Wardlow.

On the recent AEW Dynamite, The War Dog appeared in a promo where he warned MJF about the payback of his past actions.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Disco Inferno talked about how Wardlow is repeating the same promos every week.

Konnan discussed how the former TNT Champion didn't need to be revamped if his character was given attention in the first place.

"This was supposed to be a match that was supposed to happen on last week's show but got switched because they are trying to milk this, and like I said, there's a classic example of striking when the iron is hot. Now, I'll give some examples. Wardlow, you wouldn't have to reset it if you did it right. Remember when we first loved what they were doing with [Dexter] Lumis? Then it just dragged out, and it got boring, said Konnan. (14:45 - 15:10)

Konnan continued:

"This is what, to me, is happening here, bro. This is dragging. That cryptic message thing that they put up there? Somebody must've seen it in a movie, and they were probably trying to make it ominous and mysterious. I thought it was very Jojo," he added. (15:11 - 15:24).

Jim Cornette thinks that AEW star Wardlow is The Devil

Since he arrived in AEW, The Devil has turned out to be a menace. The masked figure, along with his henchmen, has been attacking and terrorizing the entire locker room.

While speaking on Jim Cornette Experience, the WCW veteran said that he thinks Wardlow is the man behind the mask.

"I've said it the previous time we discussed it. Wardlow makes sense and it was Wardlow at least, in the ring, the last time they held him (MJF) down... The boots! Not only did he have mask hair, but also, he had the exact same boots on when he came out to have his match, as the guy did who was holding the bat. But that just means they said 'Hey Wardlow, put this outfit on.' It doesn't have to be him, but it would probably make more sense," Cornette said.

Next week, the Devil's henchmen will face AEW World Champion MJF and Samoa Joe on Dynamite.

Who do you think is the Devil? Let us know in the comments section below.

