  • "You are wrong"- Former WWE star reacts to Kenny Omega's subtle dig amid criticism

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 24, 2025 17:48 GMT
Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega [Image via Omega's Instagram]

Kenny Omega has been on a break from professional wrestling to deal with his injuries as of late. While he is out of action in AEW, he remains active on his social media handles. Recently, Omega responded to former WWE star Gail Kim's comments about fellow AEW name Riho. However, Kim did not waste any time to hit back at The Best Bout Machine with a stern response.

A few days ago, Kim made controversial comments about Riho's size and her earlier wrestling attire. Her remarks caught the attention of Kenny Omega, and he had a sharp response to them. He claimed that the former TNA Knockouts Champion is motivated solely to gain favor from WWE's parent company, TKO. That is why she is making such statements to gain attention.

Taking to X/Twitter, Gail Kim quoted The Cleaner's post questioning if he was talking about her. With a stern tone, Kim claimed that people are misinterpreting her comments about Riho. She seemed to be clarifying the controversy; therefore, she wrote:

also-read-trending Trending
"And if you’re not talking about me then I’ll apologize but with all the tribalistic crazies out yesterday misinterpreting things, I was yes, assuming so."

She further called out Omega for being wrong if he was just trying to respond to the controversy without any prior knowledge.

"If you’re trying to beat around the bush and misinterpret things like the rest of the yahoos, let me clarify that you are wrong."
Check out her X post below:

Before Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland also reacted to Gail Kim's recent comments

Gail Kim's recent comments about Riho have caught fire on social media. AEW fans are openly defending the former AEW Women's World Champion. Recently, a video clip surfaced online in which Kenny Omega discussed the struggles of Japanese pro wrestlers, citing the example of Riho.

Former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland, reshared that clip in defense of the fellow AEW star. With a subtle yet powerful message, The Mogul reacted to Kim's recent comments.

"Ahead of the curve," he wrote.

Check out his X post below:

In the video, Omega explained that Japanese stars often receive online abuse, discussing Riho's struggle with unnecessary hate online. Therefore, he acknowledged that it is not an easy task to be a Japanese pro-wrestler.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
