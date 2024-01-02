Young AEW star will become an "all-time great" like Randy Orton, predicts Teddy Long (Exclusive)

An AEW star was recently praised by WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, who claimed that the former will become a massive name like Randy Orton.

The star in question is none other than Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). He has been among All Elite Wrestling's most prominent names over the past few years. Friedman's contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion recently expired, raising questions about his next move.

In a chat with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long praised MJF for being an incredible talent inside the ring and on the microphone:

"I would let MJF make up his own mind. This guy MJF is so phenomenal, he's so great. I don't think he has to worry about trying to be the next Randy Orton. Randy Orton is phenomenal, one of the all-time greats but MJF is headed that way too. In my opinion, I think, right now, he's one of the all-time greats. He can wrestle. He can talk. I think MJF is gonna be his own man, [and] he has his own style," he said. [2:45 - 3:25]

AEW President Tony Khan comments on MJF after his loss at Worlds End

Tony Khan was recently questioned about MJF's status with the Jacksonville-based promotion after the latter lost his gold to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view.

At the Worlds End media scrum, Khan opted not to comment on MJF's future with the company but had only positive things to say about the former world champion.

"I can't speak to his future in 2024 here at this time, but I do think MJF has been a huge part of AEW for five years, and MJF is somebody who is welcomed and wanted in AEW for life. He's also a huge part of the growth of AEW and the success of the company." [2:17:13 - 2:17:30]

The Salt of the Earth was recently removed from the roster page on All Elite Wrestling's official website. It will be interesting to see what's next for him in pro wrestling.

