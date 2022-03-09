The Young Bucks react after failing to capture the AEW World Tag Team titles at Revolution

The Young Bucks have the longest Tag Team Championship reign in AEW history, with some even calling them the best tag team in wrestling. Whether you love them or hate them, The Bucks have shaped the tag team division in AEW.

The stable is one of the most recognizable on the roster. After their close friend Kenny Omega took a hiatus, the Bucks seemingly took a step back. However, all of this changed when the Bucks qualified for the 6-Man Tag-Team Championship match at AEW Revolution.

The brothers stepped into the ring with ReDragon and longtime foes Jurassic Express. Unfortunately, after a grueling match, the former champions were unsuccessful on picking up the win.

After the pay-per-view, the team took to Twitter to recognize their loss.

The Young Bucks' wrestling record speaks for itself. The team have proven that they're one of the best in AEW. So could another championship reign be on the horizon? The Bucks will likely continue their growing feud against ReDragon, as both teams vy to be Adam Cole's best friends.

Matt Hardy teased a feud with the Young Bucks during Being The Elite

Continuing their story from last week, The Young Bucks offered Matt Hardy a place in the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame. Hardy denied the offer, much like he denied the nonexistent AEW Hall of Fame offer last week. Hardy quickly reminded the brothers of how he, alongside his "partner," defeated them to capture the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

The Hardy Boyz posing with the Young Bucks.

During the segment, Matt covered the camera and revealed himself dressed as his late 90s Hardy Boyz attire. Another not-so-subtle hint that Jeff Hardy will likely be making his debut in AEW soon. Jeff's non-compete clause ends tomorrow, 9th March, and fans will likely hear an announcement on his future plans thereafter.

