Young Bucks send a message after heartbreaking betrayal at AEW All Out: "Who's even in"

The Young Bucks suffered a heartbreaking betrayal at AEW All Out 2025. They have sent a message following this incident.A few months ago, the Young Bucks kicked Kenny Omega out of The Elite while they added Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry to the group. However, in recent weeks, Okada left the group to join The Don Callis Family while Perry was nowhere to be seen. The Bucks competed in a four-way ladder match at All Out 2025 with the World Tag Team Titles on the line. Jack Perry made his shocking return along with Luchasaurus and attacked Matt and Nick Jackson, indicating that he was also out of The Elite.Following this assault, the Bucks posted a video on their Being The Elite YouTube channel where they addressed the betrayal. During the outro, as the camera panned away, Matt Jackson wondered who was even in their faction anymore since Kazuchika Okada left them and Jack Perry betrayed them. He also said that Kenny Omega's not around while Hangman Page is doing his own thing.Former AEW star reacted after Jack Perry betrayed the Young Bucks to reunite with LuchasaurusJack Perry and Luchasaurus formed the tag team Jurassic Express during the early days of AEW. They were one of the most beloved teams in the Jacksonville-based promotion and even captured the World Tag Team Titles. Sadly, this union ended after Luchasaurus turned heel and aligned himself with Christian Cage. For the past few years, these two men have been on separate paths.However, this weekend at AEW All Out, Jack Perry betrayed The Young Bucks and reunited with his friend, Luchasaurus, in the middle of the ring as the fans cheered for the wholesome moment. Following this reunion, former AEW star Joey Janela took to social media to send an intriguing message.&quot;My contributions to the wrestling business are undeniable.. 😂🙌🏻,&quot; wrote Janela.Check out his tweet here:“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABYLINKMy contributions to the wrestling business are undeniable.. 😂🙌🏻It will be interesting to see Jurassic Express back together again after a long time.