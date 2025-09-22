  • home icon
  • AEW
  • The Young Bucks
  • Young Bucks send a message after heartbreaking betrayal at AEW All Out: "Who's even in"

Young Bucks send a message after heartbreaking betrayal at AEW All Out: "Who's even in"

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 22, 2025 17:58 GMT
The Young Bucks
The Young Bucks are former Tag Team Champions (source: The Bucks' X account)

The Young Bucks suffered a heartbreaking betrayal at AEW All Out 2025. They have sent a message following this incident.

Ad

A few months ago, the Young Bucks kicked Kenny Omega out of The Elite while they added Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry to the group. However, in recent weeks, Okada left the group to join The Don Callis Family while Perry was nowhere to be seen. The Bucks competed in a four-way ladder match at All Out 2025 with the World Tag Team Titles on the line. Jack Perry made his shocking return along with Luchasaurus and attacked Matt and Nick Jackson, indicating that he was also out of The Elite.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following this assault, the Bucks posted a video on their Being The Elite YouTube channel where they addressed the betrayal. During the outro, as the camera panned away, Matt Jackson wondered who was even in their faction anymore since Kazuchika Okada left them and Jack Perry betrayed them. He also said that Kenny Omega's not around while Hangman Page is doing his own thing.

Ad

Former AEW star reacted after Jack Perry betrayed the Young Bucks to reunite with Luchasaurus

Jack Perry and Luchasaurus formed the tag team Jurassic Express during the early days of AEW. They were one of the most beloved teams in the Jacksonville-based promotion and even captured the World Tag Team Titles. Sadly, this union ended after Luchasaurus turned heel and aligned himself with Christian Cage. For the past few years, these two men have been on separate paths.

Ad

However, this weekend at AEW All Out, Jack Perry betrayed The Young Bucks and reunited with his friend, Luchasaurus, in the middle of the ring as the fans cheered for the wholesome moment. Following this reunion, former AEW star Joey Janela took to social media to send an intriguing message.

"My contributions to the wrestling business are undeniable.. 😂🙌🏻," wrote Janela.

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see Jurassic Express back together again after a long time.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications