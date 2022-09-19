The Young Bucks share a cryptic update on their future in AEW amidst suspension

The Young Bucks' recent involvement in the post-All Out backstage brawl directly led to their suspensions. However, a recent cryptic update has put their future with the promotion into question yet again.

Back in 2019, Nick and Matt Jackson formed All Elite Wrestling alongside Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes, with the help and funding of Tony Khan. The wrestlers then became the Executive Vice-Presidents while Khan established himself as the AEW President.

The Young Bucks recently changed their Twitter locations to "suspended af" but have since changed it yet again. Now the duo's bio sports a cryptic "Not sure, tbh." location, casting a massive shadow over their AEW status.

While the subtle change might come as a shock to some fans, The Bucks have notably used their bio to troll and tease fans in the past. Their latest bio change could simply be another in a long string of troll posts instead of anything serious.

A WWE veteran recently suggested that the Young Bucks might just have grounds to sue Tony Khan himself if the AEW President decides to let the brothers go.

A WWE legend believes that The Young Bucks have no variety in their moveset

The recent fiasco has taken eyes away from the duo's wrestling prowess, as fans have become more and more absorbed into what might have happened. The Bucks' moveset has often come under scrutiny, despite them highlighting their Superkicks as part of their gimmick.

In a recent episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the WWE legend critiqued the Young Bucks.

"I think they are very talented. If they would take about eighty percent of their superkicks away, everything is a superkick and a slap on the leg. I used to think maybe if they should super kick instead of a guy selling the kick, they sell the leg because that's what it is. But if I see one more superkick from those guys, it's one too many because that's all they do basically," Mantell said. (2:50 onward)

If the Jackson brothers do end up parting ways with All Elite Wrestling, will fans miss the "Superkick Party"? Only time will tell, but the promotion seems to be pushing onward regardless of the absences of any of the suspended stars.

