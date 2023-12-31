Zelina Vega fuels rumors of 34-year-old star’s imminent WWE return with latest post

Zelina Vega has teased reuniting with a certain AEW star in WWE following reports that his time with the Jacksonville-based promotion could end. This would be Andrade El Idolo.

Vega previously served as the luchador's manager during his time in NXT, eventually helping him become the NXT Champion. The partnership between the two helped increase Andrade's worth, and he was thus brought to the main roster.

In a recent Instagram story, Zelina Vega shared an image of herself and Andrade El Idolo during their time in WWE. This comes at an interesting time, as it was reported that the luchador was on his way out of AEW, and WWE may be the preferred destination.

Zelina Vega has also signed a new deal with WWE

It seems all the stars have aligned for a potential reunion between Andrade El Idolo and his former manager, as Vega recently signed a new deal with WWE.

She has been with the promotion since 2017, making a name for herself in NXT and eventually making her way to the main roster and transitioning to a competitor.

PWInsider recently reported the news, saying that she had signed a multi-year deal with the company. She joins other key names as the recent re-signees of the promotion, which include Charlotte Flair and Bayley.

"WWE Friday Night Smackdown star Zelina Vega has come to terms wth WWE and signed a new multi-year deal with the company, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple WWE sources. Vega is the latest talent to sign a new deal following the Endeavor takeover of the company." [H/T - PWInsider]

Only time will tell if Andrade does indeed head to WWE, as he would have to clear up his time with AEW. He would join CM Punk and Cody Rhodes as one of the few superstars to have returned to WWE after a stint being All Elite.

