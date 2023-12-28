33-year-old star signs a new multi-year deal with WWE - Reports

WWE Superstars are days away from returning for a big week as the company is set to host a New Year's edition of all three weekly shows in the first week of January 2024. According to a new report, the company has signed a popular SmackDown star to a new multi-year deal.

Zelina Vega has been with the promotion since 2017 and started her journey from the developmental brand to the main roster. It was only in 2018 that Vega became an active competitor for the company while managing superstars such as Andrade and Angel Garza.

According to PWInsider, Zelina Vega has signed a new multi-year deal with the promotion. She joins the list of Superstars such as Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio, who recently signed an extension with the company following its merger into TKO:

"WWE Friday Night Smackdown star Zelina Vega has come to terms wth WWE and signed a new multi-year deal with the company, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple WWE sources. Vega is the latest talent to sign a new deal following the Endeavor takeover of the company." [H/T - PWInsider]

Zelina Vega recalls how she started as a manager on WWE NXT

Zelina Vega worked on the independent circuit for years before she received her major break from the company. She signed with the promotion by starting her journey on the developmental brand under Triple H's creative leadership.

It took a while before she wrestled as she initially worked as Andrade's manager on the brand. Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, Vega recalled how Hunter liked her promo skills and decided to pair her up with El Idolo:

"People like me had to suffer for it and loved it, every minute of it. I loved suffering every minute of it because it brought me to now. And again, I should say this. I didn't train to be a manager. That was something that Triple H just said, 'Hey I think this is something that's gonna work. With your attitude and his wrestling.' That's it."

Vega eventually ended up facing Rhea Ripley and Asuka for the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships, respectively, in her career on the main roster.

What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega? Sound off in the comments section below.