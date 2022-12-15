"Next AJ STYLES LET'S GOOOOO" - Wrestling world goes nuts after Tony Khan officially announces another huge AEW signing 

The wrestling world has reacted to Tony Khan announcing the signing of Action Andretti after his win over Chris Jericho.

On this week's Dynamite, Andretti was in action against the former AEW World Champion. Initially, it seemed that Andretti would be used as an enhancement talent, but that wasn't the case.

The up-and-coming star secured a massive win over The Ocho. The latter was out for vengeance after losing the Ring of Honor World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at Final Battle.

Taking to Twitter, Tony Khan announced the signing of Andretti after his win. Reacting to the same, fans congratulated the man. However, there were quite a few negative comments as well.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 @TonyKhan @ActionAndretti @TBSNetwork Total Kid vs Razor old school Monday Night Raw vibes. Such a fun match, and this crowd is @TonyKhan @ActionAndretti @TBSNetwork Total Kid vs Razor old school Monday Night Raw vibes. Such a fun match, and this crowd is 🔥

adam? @thenumber9door



Having faith, though. @TonyKhan The problem with this is you need to follow up big. But you have so many other guys more talented and ready for that position. Bandido would’ve been great to get that win.Having faith, though. @TonyKhan The problem with this is you need to follow up big. But you have so many other guys more talented and ready for that position. Bandido would’ve been great to get that win.Having faith, though.

Will @Reap570 @TonyKhan @ActionAndretti @TBSNetwork More signings when you have so many others who don’t get TV time? Please hire a creative team, man. @TonyKhan @ActionAndretti @TBSNetwork More signings when you have so many others who don’t get TV time? Please hire a creative team, man.

Will @Reap570 @JoshuaDunn32 @TonyKhan @ActionAndretti @TBSNetwork Not complaining. Just stating facts that there’s so many talented people who are already signed who have no creative direction or aren’t booked whatsoever. That’s all I’m saying. @JoshuaDunn32 @TonyKhan @ActionAndretti @TBSNetwork Not complaining. Just stating facts that there’s so many talented people who are already signed who have no creative direction or aren’t booked whatsoever. That’s all I’m saying.

Aspect @WrestlinAspect @TonyKhan @ActionAndretti @TBSNetwork He will be forgotten in 3 weeks and you, including him, and everybody else knows it. @TonyKhan @ActionAndretti @TBSNetwork He will be forgotten in 3 weeks and you, including him, and everybody else knows it.

Chris Jericho has enjoyed an incredible 2022, especially after capturing the ROH World Championship for the first time in his career. But it looks like he will end the year on a somewhat more disappointing note.

The Ocho defended his ROH World Championship against Bandido, Dalton Castle, Tomohiro Ishii, and other prominent names. However, back-to-back losses have halted the former WWE star's momentum.

Do you think Tony Khan made the right call by signing Action Andretti? Sound off in the comment section

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes