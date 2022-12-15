Create

"Next AJ STYLES LET'S GOOOOO" - Wrestling world goes nuts after Tony Khan officially announces another huge AEW signing 

By Soumik Datta
Modified Dec 15, 2022 08:41 AM IST
Tony Khan has signed an up-and-coming star to AEW
Who did Tony Khan sign to AEW?

The wrestling world has reacted to Tony Khan announcing the signing of Action Andretti after his win over Chris Jericho.

On this week's Dynamite, Andretti was in action against the former AEW World Champion. Initially, it seemed that Andretti would be used as an enhancement talent, but that wasn't the case.

The up-and-coming star secured a massive win over The Ocho. The latter was out for vengeance after losing the Ring of Honor World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at Final Battle.

Taking to Twitter, Tony Khan announced the signing of Andretti after his win. Reacting to the same, fans congratulated the man. However, there were quite a few negative comments as well.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Next AJ STYLES LET'S GOOOOO twitter.com/TonyKhan/statu…
Dude is gonna blow peoples minds twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…
I’m going to support his career :) twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…
this is what I like seeing. make your own stars. twitter.com/TonyKhan/statu…
Welcome to the team @ActionAndretti, now we hit the studio. 🤘🔥🤘 twitter.com/TonyKhan/statu…
@TonyKhan @ActionAndretti @TBSNetwork Total Kid vs Razor old school Monday Night Raw vibes. Such a fun match, and this crowd is 🔥
@TonyKhan The problem with this is you need to follow up big. But you have so many other guys more talented and ready for that position. Bandido would’ve been great to get that win.Having faith, though.
@TonyKhan @ActionAndretti @TBSNetwork More signings when you have so many others who don’t get TV time? Please hire a creative team, man.
@JoshuaDunn32 @TonyKhan @ActionAndretti @TBSNetwork Not complaining. Just stating facts that there’s so many talented people who are already signed who have no creative direction or aren’t booked whatsoever. That’s all I’m saying.
@AlazrakiDevs @TonyKhan @ActionAndretti @TBSNetwork What about the young talent that’s already there that have been waiting for an opportunity?
@TonyKhan @ActionAndretti @TBSNetwork He will be forgotten in 3 weeks and you, including him, and everybody else knows it.
Secured him before Stamford could make that call.AEW needs signings exactly like this. Keep solidifying that base. twitter.com/TonyKhan/statu…
As expected,, as soon as the match went past 2 to 3 mins i thought,,another member of the CATERING,,the grt Aew catering services,, is coming. He definitely looks like a cook twitter.com/TonyKhan/statu…
MY LORD LMAO HE REALLY IS ON COKE twitter.com/TonyKhan/statu…
I’m so proud of this dude fr!!🤘🏾 twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

Chris Jericho has enjoyed an incredible 2022, especially after capturing the ROH World Championship for the first time in his career. But it looks like he will end the year on a somewhat more disappointing note.

The Ocho defended his ROH World Championship against Bandido, Dalton Castle, Tomohiro Ishii, and other prominent names. However, back-to-back losses have halted the former WWE star's momentum.

Do you think Tony Khan made the right call by signing Action Andretti? Sound off in the comment section

