Nikki Bella's WWE return to block 41-year-old star from joining AEW? Twist explored

WWE veteran Nikki Bella's potential return to the global sports entertainment juggernaut could affect another female star's signing to AEW. The former Divas Champion had a great run in WWE. Along with her singles run, she also had a good run with her sister, Brie Bella.

The Bella Twins are one of the most memorable women's tag teams in the company's history. The duo weren't seen on TV for a long period. Meanwhile, Brie attending the 2024 All In pay-per-view ignited rumors of her being signed with AEW, which wasn't the case. Meanwhile, Nikki returned to RAW a few weeks ago. A recent report claimed that the star might wrestle for WWE again and even be a part of Royal Rumble.

Nikki Bella's return to WWE may not be a good sign for Brie Bella's potential AEW career. If the former joins WWE again, it would make more sense for her sister to join the former Divas Champion. Brie would thrive better as part of the Bella Twins rather than have a singles run in AEW.

Nikki Bella praises an AEW match

AEW All In 2024 was a spectacular show. One of the biggest highlights of the match was the contest between Toni Storm and Mariah May.

While speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, the former Divas Champion praised the AEW Women's World Championship bout for its incredible storytelling.

"I was just in awe of so many of the wrestlers and the performance at All In. Toni Storm and Mariah May, if there’s a women’s match to watch, if you’re not a wrestling fan but maybe you’re like, ‘I want to watch something,’ their match from AEW All In was so incredible," she said.

It will be interesting to see where the Bella Twins will go if they decide to enter the squared circle once again.

