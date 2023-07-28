"Not blowing through daddy's hard earned" - When former WWE Universal Champion called out Tony Khan and AEW

Last year, in a surprising turn of events, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman called out AEW and Tony Khan himself. He even took shots at the way the promotion was run.

Braun Strowman was not affiliated with WWE at the time due to his release in 2021. He created his promotion, called Control Your Narrative, and at the time, was competing there.

Strowman replied to an Instagram post by an account called AEW Botches (now set to private) and had a lot of words to say about All Elite Wrestling. He claimed that CYN would be around longer than AEW.

He mentioned how their promotion is run through their pockets while Tony Khan uses his family's money.

"CYN will be around longer than this trash. And our backing is worth 100's of dollars cause it's our money. Not blowing through daddy's hard earned [that's super questionable on the hard work but what ever do it know] #Botchfest #MarkFest #KilledTheBusiness," he wrote.

In the end, when CYN did not pan out as planned, Strowman returned to WWE. He is currently on a hiatus, recuperating from an injury.

Mark Henry claims he was the one to discover WWE Superstar Braun Strowman

Mark Henry and Braun Strowman, although coming from separate generations in WWE, were both known for the same thing, being strongmen.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the Hall of Famer talked about how a few years ago, he spotted Strowman when he was competing as a strongman and brought up the idea of becoming a wrestler.

He talked about the situation to show that he has an eye for talent, and The Monster of All Monsters panned out to be one of the dominant forces in recent WWE history and a former Universal Champion.

"Braun strowman was a strongman and I said, "Bro, you should be wrestling." And he came in seventh at the Nationals and I said, "The guys in front of you... that's first, second, and third... all are gonna be in the top five for the next 15 years. Unless you miraculously grow and get stronger, you're going to be middle of the road here. You could be a big fish in pro wrestling." And it took him two years to say, "Hey! Can you still get me into wrestling?" And I said, "Hell yeah, let's go!" And he became a world champion and is making millions of dollars," claimed Henry. [2:26-3:10]

They say that sometimes, in the end, you always go back to your roots. This was the case for Braun Strowman when his promotion, Change your Narrative, did not take off as expected. Now, he can resume his persona as a dominant force in WWE.

