Mark Henry recently told Chris Van Vliet that Braun Strowman asked him if there was a spot for him in WWE.

Strowman is one of the biggest attractions in WWE. The RAW star made his return to the company last year. However, he has been sidelined due to injury currently.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently had a chat with Chris Van Vliet and opened up on conversations with Strowman before he became a WWE Superstar. Henry saw something special in Strowman and believed that he could make it big as a WWE Superstar. Here's what Henry said about Strowman:

"Braun strowman was a strongman and I said, "Bro, you should be wrestling." And he came in seventh at the Nationals and I said, "The guys in front of you... that's first, second, and third... all are gonna be in the top five for the next 15 years. Unless you miraculously grow and get stronger, you're going to be middle of the road here. You could be a big fish in pro wrestling." And it took him two years to say, "Hey! Can you still get me into wrestling?" And I said, "Hell yeah, let's go!" And he became a world champion and is making millions of dollars." [2:26-3:10]

Braun Strowman has credited Mark Henry for his success in pro-wrestling

Strowman has faced some of the biggest names in WWE over the years, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins. At WrestleMania 36, Strowman defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg to win the Universal title for the first and only time in his career.

Back in 2018, The Monster of All Monsters appeared on the Busted Open Radio and heaped massive praise on Mark Henry:

"Truth be told, I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for Mark Henry. I traveled around the world doing strongman competition. That's the first time I met Mark, back in 2010 when I competed as an amateur. I introduced myself and said 'I've always been a fan of his in WWE and what he's done in the strength sports world.'" [H/T WrestlingInc]

Strowman is currently out of action due to his neck surgery. He will seemingly be on hiatus for at least a year. The behemoth would love to make as fast of a recovery as possible and go back to entertaining millions of fans on a weekly basis.

