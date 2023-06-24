Braun Strowman gives important update during WWE hiatus that might last a year

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has shared a major update amidst his hiatus from weekly TV.

Strowman returned to WWE last year and has been a mainstay on the main roster ever since. The Monster of All Monsters is currently out of action following neck surgery and is expected to be out of action for at least a year.

Braun Strowman has now shared an update on his official Twitter handle. The former Universal Champion said he can now perform lightweight training again.

"Just got the green light to start light weight training again!!!! Time to rebuild the #Monster," he wrote.

Braun Strowman was last seen in action in May

On the May 1, 2023, episode of WWE RAW, Strowman and Ricochet picked up a win over Chad Gable and Otis. The behemoth was drafted to the red brand during this year's WWE Draft.

Shortly after making his WWE return last year, Strowman candidly chatted with Corey Graves on After the Bell. The WWE Superstar revealed his two major goals in the company following his surprise return.

"Oh without a doubt, Bobby Lashley keep holding on to that US Title tight because I’m coming for that one of these days and be Grand Slam Champion. So I’m gonna go ahead and say that. Like I said, I probably do that for a little appetizer and they go on and get ready for the main courses. You know, Roman and I are gonna butt heads again one of these days. There’s never been a better dancing partner for me, there’s never been a better dancing partner for him," said Strowman. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Fans know Strowman was the one Roman Reigns pinned to kick off his legendary Universal Title reign that recently surpassed 1000 days.

Strowman would love to have a shot at Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title somewhere down the line. Here's hoping he makes a quick recovery and a big return to TV soon.

