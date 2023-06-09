Massive WWE Superstar out of action for at least a year - Reports

The injury bug seems to have bitten WWE once again, as there are multiple superstars who are out due to injury. Another name that was added to the list was that of former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who is out of action due to neck issues. He is not expected to return for over a year, as per reports.

Strowman's extended absence from WWE is due to a recent surgery he underwent, specifically a level 1 neck fusion procedure on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. As a result, Strowman is expected to be out for at least a year.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Monster Among Men had a neck fusion surgery last week at the Andrews Sports Medicine clinic in Birmingham. A surgery of this kind usually leads to a superstar being out of action for over a year.

''Strowman, 39, underwent neck fusion surgery on his C-4 and C-5 vertebrae this past week at the Andrews Sports Medicine clinic in Birmingham. Generally neck fusion surgery is just over one year out of action.''

WWE star Braun Strowman revealed his leg is partially paralyzed

The former WWE Universal Champion recently told Fightful during an interview that 15% of his left leg is paralyzed. He also revealed that he has had to change the shoes that he wears and no longer wears his beloved Crocs, and feels he is 'cheating' on them.

''You just never know. My feet are really weird. So my right arch is collapsed on my right foot, and my left leg is 15% paralyzed. So I switched to these new shoes. It’s a U.K. brand called [Vivobarefoot] that is actually helping me strengthen my feet.'' said Strowman

Braun Strowman was one of the superstars released in 2021. However, he returned to the company after Triple H took charge of the creative division. Even so, The Monster of All Monsters has not done much of note since his return, but he was part of an entertaining tag team with Ricochet before his injury.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes