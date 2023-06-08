Former WWE Universal Champion, who is sidelined with an injury, reveals that his leg is 15% paralyzed

WWE has had to deal with a wave of injuries in the last few months, with numerous stars out of action due to health-related issues. Braun Strowman, who was recently sidelined due to a neck injury, also had unfortunate news about the condition of his leg.

Strowman has been out of action for over a month, with his last match coming on the May 1 edition of RAW last month. He recently underwent a level 1 neck fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae and is expected to be on the shelf for a while.

Before his hiatus, the former Universal Champion had revealed to Fightful that he has 15% paralysis in his right leg, and that caused him to switch over to new shoes.

"You just never know. My feet are really weird. So my right arch is collapsed on my right foot, and my left leg is 15% paralyzed. So I switched to these new shoes. It’s a U.K. brand called [Vivobarefoot] that is actually helping me strengthen my feet. I feel bad cheating on my Crocs, but I still got my Crocs. I wear those around the house. These are more business casual. They tell me I’m supposed to dress up. This is as good as I can get," said Braun.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Braun Strowman has revealed on his Instagram that he has undergone Neck surgery



Level 1 fusion on his C4/C5 Vertebrae - Braun Strowman has revealed on his Instagram that he has undergone Neck surgeryLevel 1 fusion on his C4/C5 Vertebrae - https://t.co/ODEwEsXkxd

Braun Strowman updated WWE fans on his surgery through a video

As noted earlier, Braun Strowman recently underwent surgery for his neck injury. The Monster of All Monsters updated the WWE Universe with a graphic video, noting that he'll be back soon.

"Viewer discretion!! Gets a lil intense," Strowman wrote. "Video from my surgery at #AndrewsMedical with Dr. Cordover. Very nervous when I found out what was going on in my neck and can't thank WWE enough for taking such amazing care of me through such uncertain times. I'LL BE BACK!!!"

Catch-Newz @CatchNewz



(Insta)



ATTENTION AUX IMAGES Braun Strowman s'est fait opérer aux vertèbres cervicales C4 et C5 et affirme qu'il faudra "un peu de temps pour guérir", mais il compte faire son retour un jour.(Insta)ATTENTION AUX IMAGES Braun Strowman s'est fait opérer aux vertèbres cervicales C4 et C5 et affirme qu'il faudra "un peu de temps pour guérir", mais il compte faire son retour un jour.(Insta)⚠️ ATTENTION AUX IMAGES ⚠️ https://t.co/jBtC9gN1Zg

The former WWE Universal Champion was one of the first stars to be brought back by Triple H after he took control of the company's creative team last year. Strowman had a notable feud with Omos but soon joined forces with Ricochet to compete in the tag team division. The duo moved to RAW during this year's Draft.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes