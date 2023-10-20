One decision from Tony Khan could make AEW Revolution 2024 a big deal

Sting shook the wrestling industry when he made his AEW debut in 2020. Fans still cannot forget the spine-chilling experience they felt during his debut. The entire arena blacked out, then the snow appeared, and after that, Sting made his way to the ring through the snow to confront Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin.

On this week's Dynamite, The Icon made his way to the ring once again to make an announcement that appalled the wrestling business to the core. The Vigilante revealed that he will bid farewell to the squared circle at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view.

Now that Sting has announced his time of retirement, Tony Khan has an opportunity to make Revolution an extraordinary event. In order to give a proper farewell to the 64-year-old veteran, Khan could book a stadium for the pay-per-view with Sting being in the main event for his final match.

As we all know, Tony Khan is likely to hold Revolution in March, and considering the fact that The Icon's birthday is on 20th March, it will be the cherry on top if Khan held the event in March on the same day.

Potential opponents for Sting's retirement match

Since Sting's announcement of retiring at Revolution, wrestling fans have been arguing over who could be the final opponent for The Stinger.

There are a number of opponents that he could face to end his illustrious career. Stars like Darby Allin, Malakai Black, and AEW World Champion MJF are the only three opponents who could do justice to this match in terms of story-telling.

We will have to wait to see whom Tony Khan will book against The Icon at Revolution 2024.

