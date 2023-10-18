"One thousand percent" - Former WWE writer on Tony Khan forcing himself into a major role in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan caused quite a storm in the news cycle last week with his explosive X posts. Vince Russo recently commented on them and made a striking accusation about Khan's intentions.

Tony Khan has notably been a very active presence in and around All Elite Wrestling, as he constantly makes announcements and appears on multiple podcasts. While he's been tight-lipped about certain situations backstage, it's hard not to associate the promotion with him.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo boldly agreed that Tony Khan's aim was to make himself the face of AEW all along.

"One thousand percent, one thousand percent. And, the bottom line is, bro: this has not been working for him! Why is he front and center at every scrum? Bro, he’s got to start putting the talent in the forefront and take the backseat, my God!" [03:10 onward]

Despite Khan's rant and the declining numbers of AEW Collision, the show notably had a significant boost in ratings last week, drawing 504,000 viewers against the previous week's 353,000.

Vince Russo believes that Tony Khan isn't privy to any of the jokes the AEW roster plays on him

While he seems to be a very passionate man, online fans often rib Tony Khan online. Memes of his reactions to CM Punk in the infamous All Out 2022 media scrum went viral at the time, but could the roster be in on all the jokes?

Continuing in the same episode, Vince Russo suggested that members of the roster poke fun at Tony Khan without him realizing it.

"He’s out there, bro, they’re celebrating their birthday – and the boys are on the stage – they’re laughing at him! Bro, it’s a rib and he’s the only one that’s not in on it! He’s out there dancing with the talent. Bro, enough, this isn’t about you, it’s about the talent man!" [03:35 onward]

Despite this, stars like Matt Hardy routinely defend Tony Khan, and the legend notably explained away the AEW President's recent online outburst. However, some fans online believe that Hardy has manipulated Khan as well, so could he be instigating? Unfortunately, only time will tell.

